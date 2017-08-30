WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Night games to start at 7.45 next year

Re: Night games to start at 7.45 next year
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 2:25 pm
bonnie Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 21, 2004 4:21 pm
Posts: 432
Location: A small town in Wakefield
About time, mite just make it to M62 before the slip road gets closed :D ....And no I don't leave till the hooter sounds.
"we're just a VILLAGE in Wakefield"
Re: Night games to start at 7.45 next year
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 3:34 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 12:32 pm
Posts: 22217
Location: A Takron-Galtos of my own making
Excellent news. Will make getting home from away matches much easier.
If you
wanna know
the real deal about the Leeds
I'll tell you we're treble trouble y'all
Gonna bring you up to speed
Re: Night games to start at 7.45 next year
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 3:46 pm
PrinterThe Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 983
craigizzard wrote:
Watching a lot of NRL the last couple of years have NEVER seen a non-overtime game even close to two hours. They do take a bit less time with the video ref but the main thing is half-times are a strict 10 minutes. With super league it's been creeping up and up and 20 minutes are standard... all for the benefit of Sky to flog a few adverts, and another small way they're badly serving the game.



Yeah a combination of things are the cause. The HT's do seem to drag on a bit, more caution over injuries and making sure the player is ok or taken off for a head assessment (which is a good thing) and finally the VR. Fair enough when they get a genuinely tricky one or one that doesn't offer great angles or views....but they seem to take several looks at even obvious ones. The on field decision rule doesn't help as you can tell sometimes the VR wants to overrule or agree with what the ref sent it up as but just can't get conclusive proof.
Re: Night games to start at 7.45 next year
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 6:15 pm
tvoc User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22228
craigizzard wrote:
Watching a lot of NRL the last couple of years have NEVER seen a non-overtime game even close to two hours. They do take a bit less time with the video ref but the main thing is half-times are a strict 10 minutes. With super league it's been creeping up and up and 20 minutes are standard... all for the benefit of Sky to flog a few adverts, and another small way they're badly serving the game.


I can't speak to the length of the Sky TV half-time interval (usually only 6 to 7 mins when edited) but each half almost routinely now runs to a full 50 minutes in order to get 40 mins playing time in these days and it's been this way for a long while.

I agree with Printer that it's partly due to more care with head injuries which is a good thing overall - players appear mostly genuine injured and get up if not - but I still think the video ref is the biggest factor in late finishes and for me spoils the flow and length of the game.
Re: Night games to start at 7.45 next year
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 7:47 pm
MR FRISK Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 28, 2005 6:25 pm
Posts: 1722
When its half time usaully its between 10 and 12 minutes break but on a sky game its usually 16-18 minutes! i know this because i have been stopwatching games :READING:
Re: Night games to start at 7.45 next year
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 10:00 pm
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5902
Location: philadelphia PA
I like it
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
Re: Night games to start at 7.45 next year
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:06 am
Matt_Horton User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon May 20, 2002 12:37 pm
Posts: 49769
So, this is a huge bug bear of mine who long games are taking at the moment.....here are some suggestions.

1. Goal Line Drop Outs

If a player goes down injured at a goal line drop out in the field of play to delay the restart then they must be replaced at the cost of an interchange. If they subsequently get up and into the defensive line they should be sin binned for 10 minutes for conning everyone. If they are in the in goal, then play would continue as normal. I'm aware of the impact of head injuries in all this and they would be covered by the current protocol (obviously if the doctor is on the field, play has to stop anyway)

2. Goal kicking after a try

If said goal kicker does not have the ball on the tee ready to kick within a minute of the try being scored then they should be sin binned. Yes Marc Sneyd, I'm aiming this directly at you!

3. Video referee

Scrap it. At the end of the day, the on field official has to make a decision anyway. Stick with your decision. If it's wrong, it's wrong. Referee's are human, they make mistakes. So do players, there were 18 errors last night.
The voice of Rugby League for 107.2 Wire FM
Also commentate on selected games for Radio Yorkshire
Do a bit of Stadium announcing as well.

You'll learn nothing here.
Re: Night games to start at 7.45 next year
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:13 am
Karen User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10131
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
Matt_Horton wrote:
Yes Marc Sneyd, I'm aiming this directly at you!

:lol: :lol: :lol:
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Re: Night games to start at 7.45 next year
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:18 am
Matt_Horton User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon May 20, 2002 12:37 pm
Posts: 49769
Oh, I forgot to mention.

4. Half time

12 minutes maximum - no more.
The voice of Rugby League for 107.2 Wire FM
Also commentate on selected games for Radio Yorkshire
Do a bit of Stadium announcing as well.

You'll learn nothing here.
Re: Night games to start at 7.45 next year
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:28 am
tvoc User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22228
Just finished editing last night's game and no surprise that yet again the first half timed at 51:40 (from Sky focussing on Child to start of ads break) second half 51:28 (from kick-off to just after Watkins miss at goal)

As Leeds are literally always on the box at present to illustrate -

Hull 51:40 and 51:28
St Helens 49:54 and 48:00
Wakefield 50:49 and 52:09
Wigan 51:19 and 48:28
Hull (CC-BBC) 51:55 and 51:04
Wigan 48:50 and 46:31
Previous

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, BRK, Carlotti, Google Adsense [Bot], HAILESY, Jrrhino, Karen, King Whino, lionarmour87, Matt_Horton, Mr. Zucchini Head, Norman Stanley Fletcher, RichieS, Seth, STEVENM1000, Superted, tad rhino and 263 guests

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




