1. Goal Line Drop Outs



If a player goes down injured at a goal line drop out in the field of play to delay the restart then they must be replaced at the cost of an interchange. If they subsequently get up and into the defensive line they should be sin binned for 10 minutes for conning everyone. If they are in the in goal, then play would continue as normal. I'm aware of the impact of head injuries in all this and they would be covered by the current protocol (obviously if the doctor is on the field, play has to stop anyway)



2. Goal kicking after a try



If said goal kicker does not have the ball on the tee ready to kick within a minute of the try being scored then they should be sin binned. Yes Marc Sneyd, I'm aiming this directly at you!



3. Video referee



Scrap it. At the end of the day, the on field official has to make a decision anyway. Stick with your decision. If it's wrong, it's wrong. Referee's are human, they make mistakes. So do players, there were 18 errors last night.