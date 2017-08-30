craigizzard wrote:
Watching a lot of NRL the last couple of years have NEVER seen a non-overtime game even close to two hours. They do take a bit less time with the video ref but the main thing is half-times are a strict 10 minutes. With super league it's been creeping up and up and 20 minutes are standard... all for the benefit of Sky to flog a few adverts, and another small way they're badly serving the game.
I can't speak to the length of the Sky TV half-time interval (usually only 6 to 7 mins when edited) but each half almost routinely now runs to a full 50 minutes in order to get 40 mins playing time in these days and it's been this way for a long while.
I agree with Printer that it's partly due to more care with head injuries which is a good thing overall - players appear mostly genuine injured and get up if not - but I still think the video ref is the biggest factor in late finishes and for me spoils the flow and length of the game.