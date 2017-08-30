craigizzard wrote: Watching a lot of NRL the last couple of years have NEVER seen a non-overtime game even close to two hours. They do take a bit less time with the video ref but the main thing is half-times are a strict 10 minutes. With super league it's been creeping up and up and 20 minutes are standard... all for the benefit of Sky to flog a few adverts, and another small way they're badly serving the game.

Yeah a combination of things are the cause. The HT's do seem to drag on a bit, more caution over injuries and making sure the player is ok or taken off for a head assessment (which is a good thing) and finally the VR. Fair enough when they get a genuinely tricky one or one that doesn't offer great angles or views....but they seem to take several looks at even obvious ones. The on field decision rule doesn't help as you can tell sometimes the VR wants to overrule or agree with what the ref sent it up as but just can't get conclusive proof.