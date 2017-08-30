WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Night games to start at 7.45 next year

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Night games to start at 7.45 next year

Post a reply
Re: Night games to start at 7.45 next year
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 2:25 pm
bonnie Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 21, 2004 4:21 pm
Posts: 432
Location: A small town in Wakefield
About time, mite just make it to M62 before the slip road gets closed :D ....And no I don't leave till the hooter sounds.
"we're just a VILLAGE in Wakefield"
Re: Night games to start at 7.45 next year
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 3:34 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 12:32 pm
Posts: 22217
Location: A Takron-Galtos of my own making
Excellent news. Will make getting home from away matches much easier.
If you
wanna know
the real deal about the Leeds
I'll tell you we're treble trouble y'all
Gonna bring you up to speed
Re: Night games to start at 7.45 next year
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 3:46 pm
PrinterThe Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 972
craigizzard wrote:
Watching a lot of NRL the last couple of years have NEVER seen a non-overtime game even close to two hours. They do take a bit less time with the video ref but the main thing is half-times are a strict 10 minutes. With super league it's been creeping up and up and 20 minutes are standard... all for the benefit of Sky to flog a few adverts, and another small way they're badly serving the game.



Yeah a combination of things are the cause. The HT's do seem to drag on a bit, more caution over injuries and making sure the player is ok or taken off for a head assessment (which is a good thing) and finally the VR. Fair enough when they get a genuinely tricky one or one that doesn't offer great angles or views....but they seem to take several looks at even obvious ones. The on field decision rule doesn't help as you can tell sometimes the VR wants to overrule or agree with what the ref sent it up as but just can't get conclusive proof.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: althommo, Big Jim Slade, Boston Spa, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Frosties., Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, Jrrhino, PrinterThe, rollin thunder, suffolk rhinos, The Magic Rat, tigertot and 191 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,623,7831,69176,2034,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM