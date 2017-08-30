WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - No structure changes for 2018.

Re: No structure changes for 2018.
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:01 pm
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 840
karetaker wrote:
It's a member of the RFL that said 2017 is one of the most exciting seasons ever,so would you care to enlighten us as to what's so exciting about it,the stuff on the field is worse I've seen in many a year.


That's not really my point. My point is what do you want him to say? Do you want the lead guy appointed by the SL clubs to say to the press Superleague is crap? If you want a more exciting SL, put pressure on the clubs to do so. Draper or anyone else employed by SLE or the RFL have no influence on how the clubs play the game.
Re: No structure changes for 2018.
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:53 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3381
Location: warrington
Alffi_7 wrote:
That's not really my point. My point is what do you want him to say? Do you want the lead guy appointed by the SL clubs to say to the press Superleague is crap? If you want a more exciting SL, put pressure on the clubs to do so. Draper or anyone else employed by SLE or the RFL have no influence on how the clubs play the game.


I get what you are saying about what is he supposed to say, BUT he should say nothing that is not true,especially if he looked on all the boards,the only board that would most likely say it's exciting is Cas.
Re: No structure changes for 2018.
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:01 pm
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 840
karetaker wrote:
I get what you are saying about what is he supposed to say, BUT he should say nothing that is not true,especially if he looked on all the boards,the only board that would most likely say it's exciting is Cas.


We'll have to agree to disagree on this one. It's his job to talk up the game. No different to any other sport or business in the world.

He should absolutely listen to the criticisms being levelled at the game. But he shouldn't be communicating that to the press. If we're not going to talk up our game, no one else is.
Re: No structure changes for 2018.
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:03 pm
morrisseyisawire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1430
Obviously the RFL have to put out the right spin, but sponsors, the press and the general public aren't daft, and rows of empty seats be it at Wembley, the HJ, Wigan or Salford tell their own tale.

What they say outwardly is one thing, but behind close doors they should be very concerned about the state of the game. Sadly, the RFL are the great pretenders and I suspect they are all raising a sherry (or a yard of stout in Nigels case) and indulging in collective back-slapping.
Re: No structure changes for 2018.
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:25 pm
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 840
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Obviously the RFL have to put out the right spin, but sponsors, the press and the general public aren't daft, and rows of empty seats be it at Wembley, the HJ, Wigan or Salford tell their own tale.

What they say outwardly is one thing, but behind close doors they should be very concerned about the state of the game. Sadly, the RFL are the great pretenders and I suspect they are all raising a sherry (or a yard of stout in Nigels case) and indulging in collective back-slapping.


Yep, although I think the clubs need to stand up too. Would seem to me both ourselves and the pie fans in particular have been very critical of the playing style this year especially.
Re: No structure changes for 2018.
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:44 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3381
Location: warrington
Alffi_7 wrote:
Yep, although I think the clubs need to stand up too. Would seem to me both ourselves and the pie fans in particular have been very critical of the playing style this year especially.


I think thats the point i was trying to make, and i really do get what your saying about Draper's comments, yes i guess it would be wrong for him make the comments we pretty much know is the truth. What morrisey as just said shows that. It's all well and good Sky being the main pay masters but the sporr is nothing without fan's and the dross that is being served up this season is nothing to get excited about.
Re: No structure changes for 2018.
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 10:22 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5381
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Its quite pitiful really... I cant see Hull KR slipping up now so i believe two Superleague sides will thrash it out in the million pound game.

if Catalan dragons go down the damage to the French Game will be irreparable.

Like it or not we are not football and cannot simply replace one good club with another.

If Catalan do go down and I expect them to, I wouldn't be surprised to see them resign from the RFL and go back to playing in France.

Clearly the travel is not helping their cause as they have a poor record on the road. It makes sense to play in France and along with Toulouse become two big French clubs driving the game forward back in France.

our league is in a right state we dont need to ruin the French game as well.
