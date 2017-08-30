Its quite pitiful really... I cant see Hull KR slipping up now so i believe two Superleague sides will thrash it out in the million pound game.



if Catalan dragons go down the damage to the French Game will be irreparable.



Like it or not we are not football and cannot simply replace one good club with another.



If Catalan do go down and I expect them to, I wouldn't be surprised to see them resign from the RFL and go back to playing in France.



Clearly the travel is not helping their cause as they have a poor record on the road. It makes sense to play in France and along with Toulouse become two big French clubs driving the game forward back in France.



our league is in a right state we dont need to ruin the French game as well.