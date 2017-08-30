karetaker wrote: It's a member of the RFL that said 2017 is one of the most exciting seasons ever,so would you care to enlighten us as to what's so exciting about it,the stuff on the field is worse I've seen in many a year.

That's not really my point. My point is what do you want him to say? Do you want the lead guy appointed by the SL clubs to say to the press Superleague is crap? If you want a more exciting SL, put pressure on the clubs to do so. Draper or anyone else employed by SLE or the RFL have no influence on how the clubs play the game.