BETFRED SUPER LEAGUE CLUBS AGREE NO MAJOR STRUCTURE CHANGE FOR 2018 SEASON



All 12 Betfred Super League Clubs met earlier this month to discuss the success of the current 2017 season and possible plans for the future of the competition.



The clubs were unanimous in their view that the 2017 Betfred Super League season had provided great entertainment and excitement and that whilst the plan is still to review the merits of the current structure from 2019 onwards, it was in the best interests of the competition that there were no major changes made for the start of the 2018 season.



The meeting began with the clubs congratulating Castleford Tigers on becoming the sixth different club to win the League Leaders’ Shield in the past six seasons. Following in the footsteps of Wigan Warriors (2012), Huddersfield Giants (2013), St Helen’s (2014), Leeds Rhinos (2015) and Warrington Wolves (2016), the Tigers topped the league for the first time in their history with victory over Wakefield Trinity in front of a packed crowd at the Mend-a-Hose Stadium.



The meeting was held just prior to the 2017 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Final at Wembley, in which Hull FC picked up the second piece of silverware of the season following an exciting game against Wigan Warriors which ended 18-14.



Rugby Football League Chief Commercial Officer and Super League Executive Director, Roger Draper, said: “The 2017 Betfred Super League season is one of the most exciting in recent years and Castleford’s victory earlier this month, crowning them League Leaders for the first time in their 91-year history, was a fantastic occasion for all involved with the club.



“Following a brilliant Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Final, we now go into the final four rounds of the season looking forward to seeing who will join Castleford in the semi-finals, with any one of the seven other teams in the Super 8s still in with a chance of making the top four. The fact that Castleford are the sixth different club to top the league in six seasons is testament to the tremendous competition that exists in Super League.



"The meeting held earlier this month was another positive one and all clubs were fully engaged and excited about the issues we discussed. The Rugby Football League and every Super League club is determined that we work together to grow this great game and we now have clarity for the 2018 season and time to consider a variety of options for future years."

Couple of references to it being an exciting season, which games were those I've not seen many and I don't just mean our club, are these guys just so blinkered and don't want to see that on the whole that the fare we are being served these days is utter crap, as I said in an earlier post only team worth watching as been Castleford and remembering we played like that for awhile. Apparently the challenge cup final was exciting aswell atomic

The original meeting at Haydock had proposals on the table regarding 2018..Suddenly that changes to 2019..



Website Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm3258newton-le-willows I think the reference to 6 different teams finishing top in the last 6 years should ignite a spark in the collective heads of the RL that maybe first past the post is the way to go in deciding who are Champions. Perhaps a sky competition could be run as an end of season bonus for say the top 4 teams to decide who gets the sky cup & who plays against the Aussie teams. Maybe a system like that,with less games, would even give scope to the importance of the Challenge Cup which has been short changed in recent years for the benefit of the sky competition.

As for implying an exciting season just gone, i think that is just endorsing mediocrity & short changing Joe Public.

Something more than dancing girls, fireworks & the occasional second rate performer are not the way to get fans through the turnstiles. Excitement ,endeavour & effort in every game is the key to bums on seats. karetaker

ninearches wrote: I think the reference to 6 different teams finishing top in the last 6 years should ignite a spark in the collective heads of the RL that maybe first past the post is the way to go in deciding who are Champions. Perhaps a sky competition could be run as an end of season bonus for say the top 4 teams to decide who gets the sky cup & who plays against the Aussie teams. Maybe a system like that,with less games, would even give scope to the importance of the Challenge Cup which has been short changed in recent years for the benefit of the sky competition.

As for implying an exciting season just gone, i think that is just endorsing mediocrity & short changing Joe Public.

Something more than dancing girls, fireworks & the occasional second rate performer are not the way to get fans through the turnstiles. Excitement ,endeavour & effort in every game is the key to bums on seats.



How is it most fans across all the forums know this but seemingly the RFL choose to ignore it



I think its a pity they have not increased the size of SL18 to 13 teams, I am bored of playing the same teams so many times in the season. I just hope we will not be playing Widnes again in the pre-season friendly. I am normally up for this after the drought of the off season, but together with the tendency to play 60 people on the bench I think I will probably give it a miss this year. Why don't they think outside the box and have e.g. a mini 7's competition instead ? DAG

One of the most exciting seasons in recent years?



I see the Roger Draper PR machine is in full flow once again. Who is he kidding? Take Castleford out of the equation and the quality on show is at an all time low.



Too many games, a gimmick of a format and semi finals to decide who gets to the Grand Final is hardly a play off series.



Whether we think that it's an exciting season or not isn't a fair comparative to the RLF's view.



Six different winners in the last six years is THE story as far as they are concerned and first time winners Cas playing great rugby is the cherry on top. Wakefield have done well, Salford have had a good season all be it they are dropping off us a Catalans struggling the competition is competitive and more open, Wigan could force their way to OT from was it 7th or 8th???



DAG wrote: One of the most exciting seasons in recent years?



I see the Roger Draper PR machine is in full flow once again. Who is he kidding? Take Castleford out of the equation and the quality on show is at an all time low.



Too many games, a gimmick of a format and semi finals to decide who gets to the Grand Final is hardly a play off series.



The guy was useless at our club and he'll be no better in the role he's in now. Just a blinkered spoof merchant.



What do you want him to say to the press? 'Sorry guys, it's been a bit crap this year hasn't it?'



I think it's a positive that six clubs have topped the league in six years? Yes the play from many clubs has been poor this year, but that blame lies at the clubs door, not the RFL's.



The clubs voted for this structure and the clubs have voted for it to remain. The clubs have also voted for the salary cap to reduce in real terms every year for over a decade, whilst our competitors consistently increase their salary spend.



