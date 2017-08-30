BETFRED SUPER LEAGUE CLUBS AGREE NO MAJOR STRUCTURE CHANGE FOR 2018 SEASON



All 12 Betfred Super League Clubs met earlier this month to discuss the success of the current 2017 season and possible plans for the future of the competition.



The clubs were unanimous in their view that the 2017 Betfred Super League season had provided great entertainment and excitement and that whilst the plan is still to review the merits of the current structure from 2019 onwards, it was in the best interests of the competition that there were no major changes made for the start of the 2018 season.



The meeting began with the clubs congratulating Castleford Tigers on becoming the sixth different club to win the League Leaders’ Shield in the past six seasons. Following in the footsteps of Wigan Warriors (2012), Huddersfield Giants (2013), St Helen’s (2014), Leeds Rhinos (2015) and Warrington Wolves (2016), the Tigers topped the league for the first time in their history with victory over Wakefield Trinity in front of a packed crowd at the Mend-a-Hose Stadium.



The meeting was held just prior to the 2017 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Final at Wembley, in which Hull FC picked up the second piece of silverware of the season following an exciting game against Wigan Warriors which ended 18-14.



Rugby Football League Chief Commercial Officer and Super League Executive Director, Roger Draper, said: “The 2017 Betfred Super League season is one of the most exciting in recent years and Castleford’s victory earlier this month, crowning them League Leaders for the first time in their 91-year history, was a fantastic occasion for all involved with the club.



“Following a brilliant Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Final, we now go into the final four rounds of the season looking forward to seeing who will join Castleford in the semi-finals, with any one of the seven other teams in the Super 8s still in with a chance of making the top four. The fact that Castleford are the sixth different club to top the league in six seasons is testament to the tremendous competition that exists in Super League.



“The meeting held earlier this month was another positive one and all clubs were fully engaged and excited about the issues we discussed. The Rugby Football League and every Super League club is determined that we work together to grow this great game and we now have clarity for the 2018 season and time to consider a variety of options for future years.”