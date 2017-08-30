WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - No structure changes for 2018.

No structure changes for 2018.
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 11:31 am
BETFRED SUPER LEAGUE CLUBS AGREE NO MAJOR STRUCTURE CHANGE FOR 2018 SEASON

All 12 Betfred Super League Clubs met earlier this month to discuss the success of the current 2017 season and possible plans for the future of the competition.

The clubs were unanimous in their view that the 2017 Betfred Super League season had provided great entertainment and excitement and that whilst the plan is still to review the merits of the current structure from 2019 onwards, it was in the best interests of the competition that there were no major changes made for the start of the 2018 season.

The meeting began with the clubs congratulating Castleford Tigers on becoming the sixth different club to win the League Leaders’ Shield in the past six seasons. Following in the footsteps of Wigan Warriors (2012), Huddersfield Giants (2013), St Helen’s (2014), Leeds Rhinos (2015) and Warrington Wolves (2016), the Tigers topped the league for the first time in their history with victory over Wakefield Trinity in front of a packed crowd at the Mend-a-Hose Stadium.

The meeting was held just prior to the 2017 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Final at Wembley, in which Hull FC picked up the second piece of silverware of the season following an exciting game against Wigan Warriors which ended 18-14.

Rugby Football League Chief Commercial Officer and Super League Executive Director, Roger Draper, said: “The 2017 Betfred Super League season is one of the most exciting in recent years and Castleford’s victory earlier this month, crowning them League Leaders for the first time in their 91-year history, was a fantastic occasion for all involved with the club.

“Following a brilliant Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Final, we now go into the final four rounds of the season looking forward to seeing who will join Castleford in the semi-finals, with any one of the seven other teams in the Super 8s still in with a chance of making the top four. The fact that Castleford are the sixth different club to top the league in six seasons is testament to the tremendous competition that exists in Super League.

“The meeting held earlier this month was another positive one and all clubs were fully engaged and excited about the issues we discussed. The Rugby Football League and every Super League club is determined that we work together to grow this great game and we now have clarity for the 2018 season and time to consider a variety of options for future years.”
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 11:36 am
Couple of references to it being an exciting season, which games were those I've not seen many and I don't just mean our club, are these guys just so blinkered and don't want to see that on the whole that the fare we are being served these days is utter crap, as I said in an earlier post only team worth watching as been Castleford and remembering we played like that for awhile. Apparently the challenge cup final was exciting aswell :shock:
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 11:43 am
The original meeting at Haydock had proposals on the table regarding 2018..Suddenly that changes to 2019..
Image
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 3:37 pm
I think the reference to 6 different teams finishing top in the last 6 years should ignite a spark in the collective heads of the RL that maybe first past the post is the way to go in deciding who are Champions. Perhaps a sky competition could be run as an end of season bonus for say the top 4 teams to decide who gets the sky cup & who plays against the Aussie teams. Maybe a system like that,with less games, would even give scope to the importance of the Challenge Cup which has been short changed in recent years for the benefit of the sky competition.
As for implying an exciting season just gone, i think that is just endorsing mediocrity & short changing Joe Public.
Something more than dancing girls, fireworks & the occasional second rate performer are not the way to get fans through the turnstiles. Excitement ,endeavour & effort in every game is the key to bums on seats.

