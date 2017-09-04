WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Randell in 19 man Squad

Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 10:02 am
Lockers700
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2016 6:23 pm
Posts: 127
Not seen the Salford game but early signs for Randall look great! He needs to show this toughness he's supposedly renowned for on Thursday to shut down Roby who I think is back to his best.
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 1:01 pm
musson
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 540
roopy wrote:
They both played under 20s for the Knights - Tyler for 4 years off and on, Tyrone for 3 years. Knights also had Will Smith and Ryan Stig as halves at the same time, so Tyler and Will looked for new positions. Will mostly played fullback or centre, and Tyler mostly played lock with a bit of time at hooker.
There were times Tyler and Tyrone were halves partners, mostly when Stig was injured, as he often was.
Tyler and Tyrone were also both country boys who boarded with families in Newcastle, so there's a chance they lived together as teenagers.


That's an interesting bit of back story
It's defo the case that good pals often follow each other to another club but I can't see us being that lucky in Tyrone coming to trin though although that's more down to his wage demands

Would be amazing if it did, he's not a first choice half from the bits of NRL I've watched this season is he and he's still not signed a new contract
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 1:06 pm
LyndsayGill
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1646
musson wrote:
That's an interesting bit of back story
It's defo the case that good pals often follow each other to another club but I can't see us being that lucky in Tyrone coming to trin though although that's more down to his wage demands

Would be amazing if it did, he's not a first choice half from the bits of NRL I've watched this season is he and he's still not signed a new contract


Roberts set to sign a new two year deal at the Titans, according to Rugby papers his morning,
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 1:15 pm
musson
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 540
LyndsayGill wrote:
Roberts set to sign a new two year deal at the Titans, according to Rugby papers his morning,


Looking on the web I wonder if Roberts is going to bin the gold coasts off after they've messed him about so much with playing position and his contract

I guess we will see in the coming weeks
