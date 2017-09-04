roopy wrote: They both played under 20s for the Knights - Tyler for 4 years off and on, Tyrone for 3 years. Knights also had Will Smith and Ryan Stig as halves at the same time, so Tyler and Will looked for new positions. Will mostly played fullback or centre, and Tyler mostly played lock with a bit of time at hooker.

There were times Tyler and Tyrone were halves partners, mostly when Stig was injured, as he often was.

Tyler and Tyrone were also both country boys who boarded with families in Newcastle, so there's a chance they lived together as teenagers.

That's an interesting bit of back storyIt's defo the case that good pals often follow each other to another club but I can't see us being that lucky in Tyrone coming to trin though although that's more down to his wage demandsWould be amazing if it did, he's not a first choice half from the bits of NRL I've watched this season is he and he's still not signed a new contract