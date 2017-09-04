Not seen the Salford game but early signs for Randall look great! He needs to show this toughness he's supposedly renowned for on Thursday to shut down Roby who I think is back to his best.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, altofts wildcat, bren2k, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, got there, JINJER, Lockers700, Lupsetbull, Mr Bliss, nadera78, pocket 4's, poplar cats alive, ricardo07, RWB, Slugger McBatt, The Phantom Horseman, TrinityIHC, upthecats, vastman, wakeytrin, westgaterunner and 228 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity