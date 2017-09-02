WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Randell in 19 man Squad

Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 1:14 pm
Further to my comments last night regarding reserve graders in the NRL.

I had a look on the Zero Tackle NRL site earlier, as you can see players listed that are off contract.

There are quite a few halves out there, but the vast majority were either very young, with limited game time or the opposite end of the scale.

There was one though, however, that was mentioned, and was discussed on here last year, at the time of us being linked with Sam Williams. That player is Luke Kelly, and I think the comments about him were quite positive.

Looking at his NRL stats, such as appearences are very similar to that of Randell.

One other, though at 26 and 130+ games in the NRL, is Tyrone Roberts. He could well have been a team mate of Tyler at Newcastle.
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 3:51 pm
FIL wrote:
Saw both of his tries (along with all of the others) on Sky after the St's v Wigan game last night and he looks pretty sharp, so far :D

Struggling to find any more match highlights, though :(

I can't find them either!
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 3:52 pm
A very good all round team performance after overcoming Salfords strong start.
Randell very good, forwards great, halves playing with time and confidence.
Now..........can we win any of the remaining 3? All of which we lost in the league equivalent. What a massive end to season, :D
Current Yorkshire Cup holders - Trinity
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 3:57 pm
He made his tries look easy, but he might find it a bit harder against Saints, Hull and Wigan.
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:35 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Further to my comments last night regarding reserve graders in the NRL.

I had a look on the Zero Tackle NRL site earlier, as you can see players listed that are off contract.

There are quite a few halves out there, but the vast majority were either very young, with limited game time or the opposite end of the scale.

There was one though, however, that was mentioned, and was discussed on here last year, at the time of us being linked with Sam Williams. That player is Luke Kelly, and I think the comments about him were quite positive.

Looking at his NRL stats, such as appearences are very similar to that of Randell.

One other, though at 26 and 130+ games in the NRL, is Tyrone Roberts. He could well have been a team mate of Tyler at Newcastle.

Think Tyrone is going to re sign with the Gold Coast but what a player he is.
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:24 am
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:25 am
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 2:40 pm
New York Bar X111 wrote:
Thought the tackle on murdoch-masela by England was the best ive seen all season, dont think ive ever seen him taken down by one person before never mind being knocked back 10 yard. Annakin good too.

so impressed you posted twice :lol:
Current Yorkshire Cup holders - Trinity
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 8:06 am
Eastern Wildcat wrote:

One other, though at 26 and 130+ games in the NRL, is Tyrone Roberts. He could well have been a team mate of Tyler at Newcastle.
They both played under 20s for the Knights - Tyler for 4 years off and on, Tyrone for 3 years. Knights also had Will Smith and Ryan Stig as halves at the same time, so Tyler and Will looked for new positions. Will mostly played fullback or centre, and Tyler mostly played lock with a bit of time at hooker.
There were times Tyler and Tyrone were halves partners, mostly when Stig was injured, as he often was.
Tyler and Tyrone were also both country boys who boarded with families in Newcastle, so there's a chance they lived together as teenagers.
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 8:34 am
Watched the game last night - he certainly looked the part; shades of Parcell for Leeds - here's hoping that form continues!
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM