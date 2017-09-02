WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Randell in 19 man Squad

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Randell in 19 man Squad

Post a reply
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 1:14 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1601
Further to my comments last night regarding reserve graders in the NRL.

I had a look on the Zero Tackle NRL site earlier, as you can see players listed that are off contract.

There are quite a few halves out there, but the vast majority were either very young, with limited game time or the opposite end of the scale.

There was one though, however, that was mentioned, and was discussed on here last year, at the time of us being linked with Sam Williams. That player is Luke Kelly, and I think the comments about him were quite positive.

Looking at his NRL stats, such as appearences are very similar to that of Randell.

One other, though at 26 and 130+ games in the NRL, is Tyrone Roberts. He could well have been a team mate of Tyler at Newcastle.
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 3:51 pm
wakeytrin Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2726
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
FIL wrote:
Saw both of his tries (along with all of the others) on Sky after the St's v Wigan game last night and he looks pretty sharp, so far :D

Struggling to find any more match highlights, though :(

I can't find them either!
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 3:52 pm
metallicat User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jan 24, 2008 1:29 pm
Posts: 374
A very good all round team performance after overcoming Salfords strong start.
Randell very good, forwards great, halves playing with time and confidence.
Now..........can we win any of the remaining 3? All of which we lost in the league equivalent. What a massive end to season, :D
Current Yorkshire Cup holders - Trinity
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 3:57 pm
Mr Bliss User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 01, 2005 8:44 pm
Posts: 7365
Location: Wakey
He made his tries look easy, but he might find it a bit harder against Saints, Hull and Wigan.
Fear: The best insurance money can buy.
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, acko, Bornin Chesham, djcool, Emley Cat, fbstackafelt, got there, Matt Seer's bad hand, metallicat, Mild mannered Janitor, Mr Bliss, poplar cats alive, Sandal Cat, steadygetyerboots-on, Tricky2309, Trinity1315, wakeytrin, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 222 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,625,1931,51776,2094,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
20
- 16GOLD COAST
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
28
- 12PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
32
- 6CANBERRA
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
CH1
YORK
v
DONCASTER  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM