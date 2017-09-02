WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Randell in 19 man Squad

Sat Sep 02, 2017 6:41 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8466
Talk about hitting the ground running !
As far as debut's go, that was right up there.
I have to mention England's stint in the first half, just awesome. Big minutes, big carries and great defence.
The work put in by England and the rest of the pack in the first half won us the game and Randell's two tries just put the icing and cherry on the cake.
Magnificent team effort and very few errors, excellent :BOW: :BOW:
Sat Sep 02, 2017 7:56 am
REDWHITEANDBLUE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3362
Listened to Randells post match interview he commented how the game here is about attacking where in Oz more focus is on defence. This is a reason why our game suits some overseas players and lets them express their game better to their strengths. Hopefully like Parcell at Leeds Randell will thrive in our game and for Trin
Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:38 am
Big lads mate
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3186
And a great following last night well done to all who made the trip over :CLAP: I feel for the die hard Salford fans it must be depressing to see that sort of Support.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:42 am
FickleFingerOfFate
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2104
REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote:
Listened to Randells post match interview he commented how the game here is about attacking where in Oz more focus is on defence. This is a reason why our game suits some overseas players and lets them express their game better to their strengths. Hopefully like Parcell at Leeds Randell will thrive in our game and for Trin

This is the statement that sums up the difference in what people see in players.
Watched Segeyaro when he was a Penrith and he looked OK, he comes over here and transforms Leeds with his ability to play long minutes and his skill with the ball in hand. He's gone back down under and is playing interchange off the bench.
James Roby has been doing this for years,Josh Hodgson is doing it in the NRL.
The difference in the two competitions is worlds apart.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:44 am
PopTart
100% League Network
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9489
Location: wakefield
We'll never know of course but I wonder if the crowds would have been different if they'd stayed at the Willows.
I like the new stadium so it can only be location that puts them off. The team are entertaining and the chairman keeps giving freeby tickets away so it's not expense.
I can't say I liked the area the old ground was in, but the ground itself was a traditional old ground and probably better than ours. I seem to remember the away dressing room was like a shoe box though so I'm sure the away teams prefer the new one too.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:46 am
PopTart
100% League Network
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9489
Location: wakefield
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
This is the statement that sums up the difference in what people see in players.
Watched Segeyaro when he was a Penrith and he looked OK, he comes over here and transforms Leeds with his ability to play long minutes and his skill with the ball in hand. He's gone back down under and is playing interchange off the bench.
James Roby has been doing this for years,Josh Hodgson is doing it in the NRL.
The difference in the two competitions is worlds apart.


The trick is to have a coach that can spot them. Plenty of overseas players have come over looking great in Oz and not so hot over here. It's great to have Chester as he seems to really be able to spot players and then also develop them.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:50 am
FickleFingerOfFate
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2104
PopTart wrote:
The trick is to have a coach that can spot them. Plenty of overseas players have come over looking great in Oz and not so hot over here. It's great to have Chester as he seems to really be able to spot players and then also develop them.

Must admit CC has a knack of identifying quality players just under the radar.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:59 am
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1612
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Saw both of his tries (along with all of the others) on Sky after the St's v Wigan game last night and he looks pretty sharp, so far :D

Struggling to find any more match highlights, though :(
Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:16 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26164
Location: Poodle Power!
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Must admit CC has a knack of identifying quality players just under the radar.


I think it's a mix between CC and JK.

I don't know obviously but if you look at who we've signed this season I reckon I could pinpoint the Kear signings versus the Chester ones though CC clearly has the final say.

I'd say Grix, Huby, Hirst and Wood are all JK hidden gems. He has a great knowledge of these local players most of whom have been written off.

MBC, Hadley, Allgood, Williams, Hasson, and now Randell where more likely CC. More of a mixed bag but that's the nature of overseas players in particular - all told though a good effort.
Users browsing this forum: 1873, atomic, Big lads mate, Bornin Chesham, borocat, bren2k, coco the fullback, cross lane cat, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, FickleFingerOfFate, FIL, got there, hazzard, Joe Banjo, lampyboy, poplar cats alive, PopTart, ricardo07, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Slugger McBatt, The Devil's Advocate, vastman, Wakefield No 1, Wildthing and 232 guests

Post a reply

