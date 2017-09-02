We'll never know of course but I wonder if the crowds would have been different if they'd stayed at the Willows.

I like the new stadium so it can only be location that puts them off. The team are entertaining and the chairman keeps giving freeby tickets away so it's not expense.

I can't say I liked the area the old ground was in, but the ground itself was a traditional old ground and probably better than ours. I seem to remember the away dressing room was like a shoe box though so I'm sure the away teams prefer the new one too.