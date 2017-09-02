Talk about hitting the ground running !
As far as debut's go, that was right up there.
I have to mention England's stint in the first half, just awesome. Big minutes, big carries and great defence.
The work put in by England and the rest of the pack in the first half won us the game and Randell's two tries just put the icing and cherry on the cake.
Magnificent team effort and very few errors, excellent
