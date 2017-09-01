WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Randell in 19 man Squad

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Randell in 19 man Squad

Post a reply
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 8:22 pm
Wakefield No 1 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8801
Two tries on debut, can we have more reserve graders please?? :)
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 8:24 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1598
Great dubut.

Lets hope he can maintain it.
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 8:27 pm
djcool Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2450
Location: Halifax
Playing long minutes too
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:06 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 415
Very good debut
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:34 pm
Fordy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4541
BOJO42 wrote:
so we are dropping our best player all year for this new reserve grade sgining.....that will go down great with team morale kiss this game goodbye


Can't imagine many of his new team mates feeling too disappointed by the "reserve grader".
Morale must be at an all time low after that :STUPID:
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield

Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.

Learn from the past, but don't live in it!
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:46 pm
musson Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 536
Awesome performance from the team and a great debut for Randal
What a result!
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:50 pm
supercat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 18, 2010 10:34 pm
Posts: 1819
BOJ042 wrote:
so we are dropping our best player all year for this new reserve grade sgining.....that will go down great with team morale kiss this game goodbye


Less than 10 players from England who play NRL. The standard over there is that good that a lot of times players of a good standard have to choose to play superleague.
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:07 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1598
If Williams isn't staying beyond this year, and we go with 3 halves for next years squad, are there any reserve graders available tbat play in the halves, that would make the same impact as Randell did tonight.

The trio of two class halves and hooker, could take our attack to the next level.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, cocker, coco the fullback, Dreadnaught, Eastern Wildcat, got there, hazzard, KevW60349, LyndsayGill, malpalu, Manuel, Mr Bliss, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, Sandal Cat, thebeagle, Tricky2309, TrinityIHC, wakefieldwall, wakeyrule, wakeytrin and 190 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,624,9491,36876,2094,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  TODAY : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TODAY : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
CH1
YORK
v
DONCASTER  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM