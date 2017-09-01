If Williams isn't staying beyond this year, and we go with 3 halves for next years squad, are there any reserve graders available tbat play in the halves, that would make the same impact as Randell did tonight.
The trio of two class halves and hooker, could take our attack to the next level.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, cocker, coco the fullback, Dreadnaught, Eastern Wildcat, got there, hazzard, KevW60349, LyndsayGill, malpalu, Manuel, Mr Bliss, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, Sandal Cat, thebeagle, Tricky2309, TrinityIHC, wakefieldwall, wakeyrule, wakeytrin and 190 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity