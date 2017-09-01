BOJO42 wrote:
so we are dropping our best player all year for this new reserve grade sgining.....that will go down great with team morale kiss this game goodbye
Can't imagine many of his new team mates feeling too disappointed by the "reserve grader".
Morale must be at an all time low after that
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, bellycouldtackle, Bluedog Reborn, Bornin Chesham, Bramley Dog, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, FickleFingerOfFate, financialtimes, Five and last, Fordy, got there, Joe Banjo, Mr Bliss, PHe, Redscat, Slugger McBatt, The Avenger, Tricky2309, Trinity1315, wakeytrin, westgaterunner, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 293 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity