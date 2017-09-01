WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Randell in 19 man Squad

Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 8:22 pm
Two tries on debut, can we have more reserve graders please?? :)
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 8:24 pm
Great dubut.

Lets hope he can maintain it.
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 8:27 pm
Playing long minutes too
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:06 pm
Very good debut
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:34 pm
BOJO42 wrote:
so we are dropping our best player all year for this new reserve grade sgining.....that will go down great with team morale kiss this game goodbye


Can't imagine many of his new team mates feeling too disappointed by the "reserve grader".
Morale must be at an all time low after that :STUPID:
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield

Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.

Learn from the past, but don't live in it!
