BOJ042 wrote: so we are dropping our best player all year for this new reserve grade sgining.....that will go down great with team morale kiss this game goodbye

Just out of interest, who is the best player all season that you say will be dropped for Hasson, Chester's picked a 19 man squad where the majority picks themselves and the rest including Hasson if he plays will get selected on the coaches tactics for the game, one thing for sure if he plays he might use it as motivation but I doubt Chester will select him to to give him a chance to get one over his old team.