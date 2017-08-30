ball-in-hand wrote: No problem with MCB so long as he plays on the wing.

After his performance in the league fixture at Salford earlier in the season, he will be on the wing and if he gets some service from Toupu, he will find the try line.Although we've beaten Salford 2/3 this season, they have caused us plenty of problems and we were a little bit lucky with both wins, although the away fixture, when Batch scored under the sticks to seal the win, it THE best moment of the season so far !Let's hope that we can handle the Salford pack and find some space for MCB and BJBAnother HUGE game na if we can come away with 2 points, it will be another massive step towards a semi final spot, which is just unbelievable.