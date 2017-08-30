WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Randell in 19 man Squad

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Randell in 19 man Squad

Post a reply
Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 11:18 am
Fordy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4540
Chris Annakin
Tinirau Arona
Joe Arundel
Matty Ashurst
Mason Caton-Brown
Anthony England
David Fifita
Liam Finn
Scott Grix
Dean Hadley
James Hasson
Keegan Hirst
Craig Huby
Ben Jones-Bishop
Danny Kirmond
Reece Lyne
Jacob Miller
Tyler Randell
Bill Tupou

No place for Kyle Wood this week so guess Hadley will provide the hooker cover.

Grix
MCB
Tupou
Lyne
BJB
Miller
Finn
England
Randell
Huby
Ashurst
Kirmond
Arona

Hadley
Fifita
Hirst
Arundel

with Annakin and Hasson missing out for me
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield

Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.

Learn from the past, but don't live in it!
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 11:22 am
Tricky2309 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm
Posts: 3698
Great to see Arundel named
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 11:43 am
ball-in-hand Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Sep 19, 2014 4:47 pm
Posts: 312
I expect Arundel will be on the bench and come on to give Arona a breather but if fully fit would like to see him at centre in place of MCB.
If I was short sighted I could become a referee!
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 11:45 am
ball-in-hand Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Sep 19, 2014 4:47 pm
Posts: 312
No problem with MCB so long as he plays on the wing.
If I was short sighted I could become a referee!
Re: Randell in 19 man Squad
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 12:07 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8454
ball-in-hand wrote:
No problem with MCB so long as he plays on the wing.


After his performance in the league fixture at Salford earlier in the season, he will be on the wing and if he gets some service from Toupu, he will find the try line.

Although we've beaten Salford 2/3 this season, they have caused us plenty of problems and we were a little bit lucky with both wins, although the away fixture, when Batch scored under the sticks to seal the win, it THE best moment of the season so far !

Let's hope that we can handle the Salford pack and find some space for MCB and BJB

Another HUGE game na if we can come away with 2 points, it will be another massive step towards a semi final spot, which is just unbelievable.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, bigalf, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, eric35, Five and last, Fordy, jakeyg95, madkeentrin, Mick Amos 9 WTW, normycat, PHe, polancoboy, reedy, Tricky2309, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 217 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,623,6901,87376,2034,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM