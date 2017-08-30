Chris Annakin
Tinirau Arona
Joe Arundel
Matty Ashurst
Mason Caton-Brown
Anthony England
David Fifita
Liam Finn
Scott Grix
Dean Hadley
James Hasson
Keegan Hirst
Craig Huby
Ben Jones-Bishop
Danny Kirmond
Reece Lyne
Jacob Miller
Tyler Randell
Bill Tupou
No place for Kyle Wood this week so guess Hadley will provide the hooker cover.
Grix
MCB
Tupou
Lyne
BJB
Miller
Finn
England
Randell
Huby
Ashurst
Kirmond
Arona
Hadley
Fifita
Hirst
Arundel
with Annakin and Hasson missing out for me
