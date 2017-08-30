WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 - man squad for Friday

Re: 19 - man squad for Friday
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 10:02 pm
apollosghost





Bigredwarrior wrote:
To take him out now could finish the lad off. Manage him well and he'll go ok. Show him all the good he's done all season instead of focusing on his worst game in the first team. Somewhere between his performances at Warrington away and Wembley will be solid enough. Wembley could be the making of him but a repeat could mentally break him. He'll need no motivation this week!!


I remember a young Gary Connolly having a torrid time at Wembley, far worse than what Marshall had to cope with.
He turned out ok.
Re: 19 - man squad for Friday
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 11:40 pm
NSW





Get the winner on Friday Liam!
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!

Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are
Re: 19 - man squad for Friday
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 11:38 am
moto748




I agree too. Everyone was slagging Marshall off at the game, but when I got home and watched it back on TV, he was certainly no more culpable than other, more experienced players (Faz, Burgess?) who made critical unforced errors, and in fact didn't let his head drop and did plenty of good things.
Re: 19 - man squad for Friday
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:01 pm
Itchy Arsenal






moto748 wrote:
I agree too. Everyone was slagging Marshall off at the game, but when I got home and watched it back on TV, he was certainly no more culpable than other, more experienced players (Faz, Burgess?) who made critical unforced errors, and in fact didn't let his head drop and did plenty of good things.

He was really blubbing after the game and I really felt for the lad.
I really hope he has a stormer tonight
Re: 19 - man squad for Friday
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:11 pm
moto748




Itchy Arsenal wrote:
I really hope he has a stormer tonight



If you're posting from the future, Itchy, let me know who won the 4.30! 8)
Re: 19 - man squad for Friday
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:21 pm
Itchy Arsenal






moto748 wrote:
If you're posting from the future, Itchy, let me know who won the 4.30! 8)

Aye bit of a typo there :oops:
I'm actually looking forward to the game so probably a bit of wishful thinking there.
My betting at York last was appalling so my sons have decided that whoever I tip in any game going forward they will do the exact opposite :D
Re: 19 - man squad for Friday
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:34 pm
moto748




I'm looking forward to the U19s on Sunday. The Saints game is more... trepidation! :)
Re: 19 - man squad for Friday
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 4:27 pm
Itchy Arsenal






moto748 wrote:
I'm looking forward to the U19s on Sunday. The Saints game is more... trepidation! :)

I was really looking forward to the U19s on Sunday but I cant make it now due to health reasons. Hope its on Wigan TV live.

With regards to Saints for me all the pressure is on them. They have had 2 weeks to get ready for this and have their much heralded marque player making his debut whilst we have had a very demanding game and loss at Wembley which potentially could have a major impact on moral.
As much as Ive been critical of performances and style I still want to beat Saints every time irrespective of importance of the actual match.
Re: 19 - man squad for Friday
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 5:42 pm
screamy no6



Anybody know how many tickets we have sold for tomorrow?
Re: 19 - man squad for Friday
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 8:30 am
Lippy






There were loads of tickets behind the counter when I went down yesterday. Didn't look like many had been sold in the stands.
