Re: 19 - man squad for Friday
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 10:02 pm
apollosghost Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 797
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
Bigredwarrior wrote:
To take him out now could finish the lad off. Manage him well and he'll go ok. Show him all the good he's done all season instead of focusing on his worst game in the first team. Somewhere between his performances at Warrington away and Wembley will be solid enough. Wembley could be the making of him but a repeat could mentally break him. He'll need no motivation this week!!


I remember a young Gary Connolly having a torrid time at Wembley, far worse than what Marshall had to cope with.
He turned out ok.
