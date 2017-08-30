WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 - man squad for Friday

19 - man squad for Friday
Wigan Warriors have today named the 19-man squad for Friday’s Super 8s Derby with St Helens.
Wigan make two changes from last week with both Tom Davies and Joel Tomkins replaced by Nick Gregson and Jack Wells.

John Bateman is included and is set to make his 100th appearance for the Warriors this week.

With the two sides level on 27 points, just one off Wakefield in fourth place, the meeting could be a crucial one at the race for Old Trafford begins to hot up.

The honours are even between the pair this season with Wigan having won the Good Friday Derby 29-18 and St Helens taking the second Super League meeting 22-19.

Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad
John Bateman, Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell, Anthony Gelling, Oliver Gildart, Nick Gregson, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Michael Mcilorum, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Sam Tomkins, Jack Wells, George Williams.


Read more at http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2017- ... lAMhmuT.99

