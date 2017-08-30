Mr. Zucchini Head wrote: But that's kind of the point. It means good defence gets rewarded by being given more leeway. If you want a quick ptb you have to earn it through a strong carry, and for the most part I think refs do a good job of penalising defenders when they are holding down without earning the right to.

You naturally gain that advantage if you have defended well, a player on his back doesn't get up and play the ball as quickly as one that is simply held up or on top of the tackler. I'm saying that the ref shouldn't have to call what type of tackle it is, the onus should be on the players to extricate themselves as soon as the ref calls 'held' or when it is obvious a tackle is made when the player is on the ground.You don't earn any right to hold a player down longer, your reward as a dominant tackler is that you stopped them in their tracks, they didn't make easy metres because you were making a crappy grab tackle and/or they didn't land on their front.If you played BITD or watched a lot of rugby then you would know the difference between a good 'dominant' tackle and one that isn't, how long it naturally takes for the tackled player to PTB is significant. There is no need, rather was no need for the referee to make the call/distinction.