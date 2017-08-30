|
|
I really wish we would turn the volume down (or off), on the Ref's Mike. Watching the CC Final back on Sunday, it seems the crowd volume is turned down, and the ref turned up. We don't need to hear him shouting "mooooove" after every tackle. Just turn it on when he is speaking to the captain, or to a player or when going to the VR.
The atmosphere was fantastic on Saturday, yet, they prioritise the sound of the ref to the sound of the crowd.
|
|
Wed Aug 30, 2017 12:30 pm
|
|
Totally agree.
|
|
Wed Aug 30, 2017 2:42 pm
|
|
Probably reflective of our obsession with referees, in line with keeping an ex ref in the commentary box and replaying decisions in slow motion over and over, rather than focusing on the action.
|
|
Wed Aug 30, 2017 3:06 pm
|
|
Whilst for most people I see it, I think it's handy to know when the ref feels it's a surrender, dominate etc or when they're held. Most fans I hear in the stands complain about holding down the most (maybe after "gerrumonside") and if people understood the rules around how a ref is going to give a bit more time to the defending team with a surrender tackle for example would bring peoples blood pressure down.
|
|
Wed Aug 30, 2017 4:21 pm
|
|
nonsense, pandering to ignorant 'fans' and over-analysis in real time does not make the coverage better, it makes it worse, much worse.
I was bewildered by how quiet it sounded when watching the game back and even though it was mentioned how the fans were making a noise you really didn't get that from the way the volumes were altered. Dave Woods is a poor 'commentator' anyway IMHO.
In any case the whole 'move' 'dominant' semi instruction at the ruck needs to be looked at, it's a joke, instead of placing the onus onto the players to move away prudently from the tackle as e had before and if you didn't you were penalised, it allows defenders an enormous amount of time to extricate themselves and only move when the ref arbitrarily calls 'move', even then the form is to peel off one by one, thus slowing attackers/PTB even further.
Ref mic to be turned up for explaining decisions, communication with other officials and captain.
|
|
Wed Aug 30, 2017 7:49 pm
|
|
But that's kind of the point. It means good defence gets rewarded by being given more leeway. If you want a quick ptb you have to earn it through a strong carry, and for the most part I think refs do a good job of penalising defenders when they are holding down without earning the right to.
|
