I really wish we would turn the volume down (or off), on the Ref's Mike. Watching the CC Final back on Sunday, it seems the crowd volume is turned down, and the ref turned up. We don't need to hear him shouting "mooooove" after every tackle. Just turn it on when he is speaking to the captain, or to a player or when going to the VR.



The atmosphere was fantastic on Saturday, yet, they prioritise the sound of the ref to the sound of the crowd.