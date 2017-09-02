airliebird,runninglate! wrote: If we miss out it'll serve us right..and ultimately be a disappointing season given where we were last year and the squad we have. Sounds daft with a cup win but is a run of 3 games a measure of a good team? Because my pass has been poor value in fairness. Seen some sheer tripe tbh. Seen very few entertaining games. If we peak correctly and do make the final or better still win it all is forgiven granted. But if we fail to hit the 4 or if we sneak in and don't make the final how is our year measured?

Radford himself in and around the cup final has called GF the 'big 1' so I imagine him himself wouldn't be happy

Magic 45.0

Leeds near 60

Salford near 60

Hudds near 50

wire draw when 20 up

Doubled by Catalans

Only away win for Leigh in regular season are a poor reflection of what this team can do and have made hard work of it. We should be vying with cas for 1st still when you look at them.

Seems negative this post I know. But tbf I actually fancy us to win it. Just pointing out how it looks if we don't for any reason. I still say best 2 are us and Wigan. If we beat Wigan they're just about gone. If they miss the 4 I'm supremely confident vs every1 else

You said it sounds daft. You are right. Fair play for airing your opinion, but I have to challenge you on a few thing.You say Leeds and Salford near 60. This is not just an exaggeration, it's just a lie.You say your pass has not been value for money? Not sure what your barometer is for this. Is it quality of play, closeness of results ? Or would I be right in thinking you are only happy if Hull win by a clear 20 point?You mention us surrendering a big lead at Warrington but conveniently do not mention the 22 point deficit we over came at Widnes.You then round it off by not mentioning Cas as the stand out team of this season.You mention the word tripe on your post. A good description of the majority of that post to be fair.After years of false dawns, false promises, poor coaches, underperforming players, we are not just appearing in finals but winning them and still have a play off spot in our own hand. If that's a tripe return for your money, you need to have a word with yourself.