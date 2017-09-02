WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How many wins to guarantee top 4...

Re: How many wins to guarantee top 4...
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:11 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25048
Location: West Yorkshire
It's the losses to Leigh and Catalans that will be to blame if we miss out. Personally not bothered after the cup success but the players will be. Still in with a shout mind.
Re: How many wins to guarantee top 4...
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:22 pm
Irregular Hoops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2401
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
Still in our hands so don't back against them. Big games bring out the best in us!
Re: How many wins to guarantee top 4...
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:32 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 422
If you beat Wigan this week and Wakefield beat Saints, then saint's will be unable to make the top 4. If Castleford then beat Wigan in rd29 then both Hull and Wakefield finish in the top 4 regardless of the result between Hull and Wakefield
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: How many wins to guarantee top 4...
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:37 am
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7104
Location: Here there and everywhere
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
If we miss out it'll serve us right..and ultimately be a disappointing season given where we were last year and the squad we have. Sounds daft with a cup win but is a run of 3 games a measure of a good team? Because my pass has been poor value in fairness. Seen some sheer tripe tbh. Seen very few entertaining games. If we peak correctly and do make the final or better still win it all is forgiven granted. But if we fail to hit the 4 or if we sneak in and don't make the final how is our year measured?
Radford himself in and around the cup final has called GF the 'big 1' so I imagine him himself wouldn't be happy
Magic 45.0
Leeds near 60
Salford near 60
Hudds near 50
wire draw when 20 up
Doubled by Catalans
Only away win for Leigh in regular season are a poor reflection of what this team can do and have made hard work of it. We should be vying with cas for 1st still when you look at them.
Seems negative this post I know. But tbf I actually fancy us to win it. Just pointing out how it looks if we don't for any reason. I still say best 2 are us and Wigan. If we beat Wigan they're just about gone. If they miss the 4 I'm supremely confident vs every1 else


You said it sounds daft. You are right. Fair play for airing your opinion, but I have to challenge you on a few thing.

You say Leeds and Salford near 60. This is not just an exaggeration, it's just a lie.

You say your pass has not been value for money? Not sure what your barometer is for this. Is it quality of play, closeness of results ? Or would I be right in thinking you are only happy if Hull win by a clear 20 point?

You mention us surrendering a big lead at Warrington but conveniently do not mention the 22 point deficit we over came at Widnes.

You then round it off by not mentioning Cas as the stand out team of this season.

You mention the word tripe on your post. A good description of the majority of that post to be fair.

After years of false dawns, false promises, poor coaches, underperforming players, we are not just appearing in finals but winning them and still have a play off spot in our own hand. If that's a tripe return for your money, you need to have a word with yourself.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Re: How many wins to guarantee top 4...
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:56 am
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2771
^^^This^^^
Re: How many wins to guarantee top 4...
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 9:08 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 720
ccs wrote:
^^^This^^^

^^^seconded^^^
Re: How many wins to guarantee top 4...
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 6:52 pm
Large Paws User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Apr 29, 2010 3:16 pm
Posts: 236
Location: Dreamland
ccs wrote:
^^^This^^^

Thirded
Re: How many wins to guarantee top 4...
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 7:53 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4768
fourthied by a happy clapper
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Re: How many wins to guarantee top 4...
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 10:17 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3930
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Warrington won 3 cup finals in a short span but are still considered underacheivers and are now in the middle 8s.
Not for a second suggesting that will happen to us but iF we don't win the GF either this year or next are the cup wins enough?
Having had a barren spell, lots of all the above negatives, our level of expectation though raised is still relatively low. We aren't Wigan nor Leeds whose fans almost expect to be at the sharp end very good reason too.
just getting the Wembley monkey off our backs but retaining the cup is seen as a huge success and comparatively in the last 30 years it is.
Laat season we were talking about 'kickin on' bexause despite the wembley win there was a lwvel of dissapoinment at how the season ended. It was probably our best chance of the clean sweep.
So kicking on means more than just a cc win, our actual expectations are a bit confused tempered by history but still feeling dissapoinment of not fulfilling potential.
Our performances this season have gone from the sublime to the ridiculously awful, a point Lee Radford made as something he wanted to avoid. That inconsistency has being prevalent all season, one hopes we can indeed kick on in this last leg.
Not making the 4 would leave a bit of a bitter aftertaste, just as wilting last season did.
I'm up for the Wigan game and I think the outcome of the match could well define what happens thereafter.
Can't wait as it's a massive game but also nervous.
