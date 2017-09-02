WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How many wins to guarantee top 4...

Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:11 pm
It's the losses to Leigh and Catalans that will be to blame if we miss out. Personally not bothered after the cup success but the players will be. Still in with a shout mind.
Re: How many wins to guarantee top 4...
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:22 pm
Still in our hands so don't back against them. Big games bring out the best in us!
Re: How many wins to guarantee top 4...
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:32 pm
If you beat Wigan this week and Wakefield beat Saints, then saint's will be unable to make the top 4. If Castleford then beat Wigan in rd29 then both Hull and Wakefield finish in the top 4 regardless of the result between Hull and Wakefield
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: How many wins to guarantee top 4...
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:37 am
If we miss out it'll serve us right..and ultimately be a disappointing season given where we were last year and the squad we have. Sounds daft with a cup win but is a run of 3 games a measure of a good team? Because my pass has been poor value in fairness. Seen some sheer tripe tbh. Seen very few entertaining games. If we peak correctly and do make the final or better still win it all is forgiven granted. But if we fail to hit the 4 or if we sneak in and don't make the final how is our year measured?
Radford himself in and around the cup final has called GF the 'big 1' so I imagine him himself wouldn't be happy
Seems negative this post I know. But tbf I actually fancy us to win it. Just pointing out how it looks if we don't for any reason. I still say best 2 are us and Wigan. If we beat Wigan they're just about gone. If they miss the 4 I'm supremely confident vs every1 else


You said it sounds daft. You are right. Fair play for airing your opinion, but I have to challenge you on a few thing.

You say Leeds and Salford near 60. This is not just an exaggeration, it's just a lie.

You say your pass has not been value for money? Not sure what your barometer is for this. Is it quality of play, closeness of results ? Or would I be right in thinking you are only happy if Hull win by a clear 20 point?

You mention us surrendering a big lead at Warrington but conveniently do not mention the 22 point deficit we over came at Widnes.

You then round it off by not mentioning Cas as the stand out team of this season.

You mention the word tripe on your post. A good description of the majority of that post to be fair.

After years of false dawns, false promises, poor coaches, underperforming players, we are not just appearing in finals but winning them and still have a play off spot in our own hand. If that's a tripe return for your money, you need to have a word with yourself.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Re: How many wins to guarantee top 4...
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:56 am
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2769
^^^This^^^
Re: How many wins to guarantee top 4...
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 9:08 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 719
^^^This^^^

^^^seconded^^^
