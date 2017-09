It could come to the last game of the S8s (Wakey v Wigan) to decide who gets 3rd and 4th.

We just need to make sure we win 2 games including Wakey and then there's no computation that sees us outside the top 4, our inferior points difference to all the other teams could end up costing us right at the death if we don't get the two wins. At the moment anything can happen, theoretically Salford could still make the top 4 at the moment.