WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How many wins to guarantee top 4...

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk How many wins to guarantee top 4...

Post a reply
Re: How many wins to guarantee top 4...
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:13 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5585
If saints beat wakey next week and we beat Wigan then makes it a bit more comfortable for us!
Re: How many wins to guarantee top 4...
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:24 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26312
I have to say I'm not confident we'll finish top 4. wakey and wigan both in good form and we're likely to be down on numbers next week due to suspension and injuries. Lose next week and we probably need to win our last 2 to finish in the 4
Re: How many wins to guarantee top 4...
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:56 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25041
Location: West Yorkshire
Jake the Peg wrote:
I have to say I'm not confident we'll finish top 4. wakey and wigan both in good form and we're likely to be down on numbers next week due to suspension and injuries. Lose next week and we probably need to win our last 2 to finish in the 4

Do Wakefield and Wigan have to play each other yet?
Re: How many wins to guarantee top 4...
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:04 pm
apollosghost Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 799
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
Mrs Barista wrote:
Do Wakefield and Wigan have to play each other yet?


Yes, we (Wigan) go to Wakey last game of 8's.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, Backwoodsman, Carlotti, ComeOnYouUll, K-Diddy, Tarquin Fuego, threepennystander, Wilde 3, William Melvin Hicks and 204 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,624,9262,05176,2094,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
22
- 16SOUTHS
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
16
- 26WIGAN
TV
  
 FT :
TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
18
- 43WAKEFIELD
 < 
 FT 
TODAY : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
16
- 24CASTLEFORD
  
  TOMORROW : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM