Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk How many wins to guarantee top 4...

How many wins to guarantee top 4...
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 10:43 am
Mr. Zucchini Head
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10532
... and who do they need to come against?

I'm going to discount Salford and Huddersfield from the race. It would take something remarkable. Huddersfield might scrape 4th if the others implode, but they won't catch us.

So that means three teams chasing us and we need to keep at least two of them behind us. What is really in our favour is that those three teams still all have to play each other. So every week someone is dropping points. Looking at the games everyone else has to play (not counting ourselves just yet) I would expect Saints to win all 4. Wigan to win 2/3 and Wakefield to win 1/3. But those records directly affect each other. So for example if Wakefield won 2/3 that means one of the others has dropped points.

If we win two games it's mathematically safe, and imo if we beat Leeds tomorrow it's done. I would be 90% sure that we would make it even if we didn't win another. But failing that I think as long as we can beat either Wigan or Wakefield that will be enough, although you are then at the mercy of other results, albeit unlikely ones. If Salford could turn someone over (preferably Wakefield this week) that would be a huge help.

Thoughts?

Users browsing this forum: BESTY, boardwalkempire, C for Cuckoo, DABHAND, DannyB, Dave K., fc-eaststander, jimmys sidestep, Karen, listener, Paddyfc, swissfan, Touchliner and 180 guests

