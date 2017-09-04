WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - championship 2018

Levrier
And perhaps French tv might make more of an effort.
Call Me God
It's down to the clubs to increase home support and market better. Most clubs including super league are terrible at marketing their own teams.

Agreed.
If your stadium holds 10k then you should be looking to sell 10,000 seats to locals and for the RFL to force you to release a % of seats for away fans. The Income of a club is 100% that clubs responsibility.....be that from gate receipts, sponsorship or central revenue income that is determined by their finishing spot in the comp....away fans and their revenue are the icing on the cake.
Whinging about away fans is nothing more than fear/jealously/resentment of another side than anything else....
Greg Florimos Boots
Put like that, it sounds so simple.
Unfortunately, RL spends too much time with gimmicks (sorry, being innovative :oops: ) and the sport seems wholly incapable of making any decent long term decisions.
People are starting to get used to the 3 x 8 system but, it wont allow the "expansion" clubs to flourish so, we may well end up with another change ??
It's mickey poor that only 3 years ago, before the new structure was implemented, that NOBODY at the RFL could see the problem on the horizon.

We want to be everything to everybody, instead of working out the best way to take the sport forward and then getting on with it.

Where do we want to be in 5 years, 10 years and 20 years time ?

Right now, we will either get lucky and have some success with the North American "experiment and miraculously start to attract some major sponsors into the game, although it would be akin to throwing 6 double sixes in a row or, despite trying to expand, we risk shrinking the professional game in the UK still further.

Are we hoping that if/when Toronto make it into SL, suddenly it will allow us to harvest the money tree because, in terms of added value and cash contribution, it's really unclear just what they will bring to the game.


Good post.

For me the RFL's obsession with planting English teams in far away places is quite laughable, I can only imagine it is also quite laughable for anyone on the outside looking in.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
