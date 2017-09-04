wrencat1873 wrote:

Put like that, it sounds so simple.Unfortunately, RL spends too much time with gimmicks (sorry, being innovative) and the sport seems wholly incapable of making any decent long term decisions.People are starting to get used to the 3 x 8 system but, it wont allow the "expansion" clubs to flourish so, we may well end up with another change ??It's mickey poor that only 3 years ago, before the new structure was implemented, that NOBODY at the RFL could see the problem on the horizon.We want to be everything to everybody, instead of working out the best way to take the sport forward and then getting on with it.Where do we want to be in 5 years, 10 years and 20 years time ?Right now, we will either get lucky and have some success with the North American "experiment and miraculously start to attract some major sponsors into the game, although it would be akin to throwing 6 double sixes in a row or, despite trying to expand, we risk shrinking the professional game in the UK still further.Are we hoping that if/when Toronto make it into SL, suddenly it will allow us to harvest the money tree because, in terms of added value and cash contribution, it's really unclear just what they will bring to the game.