i hate pies wrote: It's down to the clubs to increase home support and market better. Most clubs including super league are terrible at marketing their own teams.

Agreed.If your stadium holds 10k then you should be looking to sell 10,000 seats to locals and for the RFL to force you to release a % of seats for away fans. The Income of a club is 100% that clubs responsibility.....be that from gate receipts, sponsorship or central revenue income that is determined by their finishing spot in the comp....away fans and their revenue are the icing on the cake.Whinging about away fans is nothing more than fear/jealously/resentment of another side than anything else....