Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:09 am
The Championship looks an exciting competition next year, it's a shame Bradford won't get be apart of it. Hopefully Sky or another broadcaster gives it some coverage.
Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:29 pm
We don't deserve to be in it next season and the last thing we need is to be kept in it again like last year.
Fri Sep 01, 2017 2:44 pm
I wasn't suggesting Bradford should be kept in the Championship, I was just saying it's a shame your not going to be in alongside some other big clubs like, London, Toronto, Toulouse + the MPG loser.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:26 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
Whether clubs should rely on away numbers is not really the issue.
It's the "hit" that each club in the Championship will take, both on their income and expenditure.
I know that you can understand this but, you appear not to want to acknowledge the fact.
I've said on many other threads that it's great to have some of the expansion clubs on board BUT if, all we are doing is increasing costs, without getting some additional revenue, we are, largely, wasting our time.
However, IF there is significantly more income from sponsorship, say from French / Canadian TV or advertising then great, lets fill our collective boots.
Personally, we should have Toronto and possibly Toulouse in SL, where clubs are better placed to stand the additional costs and we should be re-negotiating the TV deal to reflect the greater "draw" of these clubs.
However, the current structure, which is certainly to remain, for now, doesn't really allow for this.
It's down to the clubs to increase home support and market better. Most clubs including super league are terrible at marketing their own teams.
scully = god wrote:
We have the worst fans in the league. FACT.
Sun Sep 03, 2017 10:45 am
wrencat1873 wrote:
Come on, there is one very obvious example but, the plan failed spectacularly.
I'm intrigued by this very obvious example too. Was it recent?
Sun Sep 03, 2017 11:08 am
Wellsy13 wrote:
I'm intrigued by this very obvious example too. Was it recent?
Does the word "iconic" mean anything to you
Mon Sep 04, 2017 12:51 am
wrencat1873 wrote:
Does the word "iconic" mean anything to you
What rules did they change 75% of the way through the season?
Mon Sep 04, 2017 7:40 am
They brought back relegation in 2014. Quite the opposite of what is being alluded to.
Mon Sep 04, 2017 7:54 am
Bullseye wrote:
:CLAP: We do - because if not it leads to all sorts of rumour mongering and tinfoil hat wearing conspiracy theorists making stuff up.
Seriously though, it surely can't be beyond the wit of the clubs and RFL to agree some structures and stability for a few years can it? If every club knew where it stood you would get more chance to do proper long term planning (unheard of in RL).
Put like that, it sounds so simple.
Unfortunately, RL spends too much time with gimmicks (sorry, being innovative
) and the sport seems wholly incapable of making any decent long term decisions.
People are starting to get used to the 3 x 8 system but, it wont allow the "expansion" clubs to flourish so, we may well end up with another change ??
It's mickey poor that only 3 years ago, before the new structure was implemented, that NOBODY at the RFL could see the problem on the horizon.
We want to be everything to everybody, instead of working out the best way to take the sport forward and then getting on with it.
Where do we want to be in 5 years, 10 years and 20 years time ?
Right now, we will either get lucky and have some success with the North American "experiment and miraculously start to attract some major sponsors into the game, although it would be akin to throwing 6 double sixes in a row or, despite trying to expand, we risk shrinking the professional game in the UK still further.
Are we hoping that if/when Toronto make it into SL, suddenly it will allow us to harvest the money tree because, in terms of added value and cash contribution, it's really unclear just what they will bring to the game.
