wrencat1873 wrote:

Whether clubs should rely on away numbers is not really the issue.

It's the "hit" that each club in the Championship will take, both on their income and expenditure.



I know that you can understand this but, you appear not to want to acknowledge the fact.



I've said on many other threads that it's great to have some of the expansion clubs on board BUT if, all we are doing is increasing costs, without getting some additional revenue, we are, largely, wasting our time.



However, IF there is significantly more income from sponsorship, say from French / Canadian TV or advertising then great, lets fill our collective boots.



Personally, we should have Toronto and possibly Toulouse in SL, where clubs are better placed to stand the additional costs and we should be re-negotiating the TV deal to reflect the greater "draw" of these clubs.

However, the current structure, which is certainly to remain, for now, doesn't really allow for this.