Re: championship 2018
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 8:21 am
Who is it?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: championship 2018
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:09 am
The Championship looks an exciting competition next year, it's a shame Bradford won't get be apart of it. Hopefully Sky or another broadcaster gives it some coverage.
Re: championship 2018
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:29 pm
We don't deserve to be in it next season and the last thing we need is to be kept in it again like last year.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: championship 2018
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 2:44 pm
I wasn't suggesting Bradford should be kept in the Championship, I was just saying it's a shame your not going to be in alongside some other big clubs like, London, Toronto, Toulouse + the MPG loser.
Re: championship 2018
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:26 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
Whether clubs should rely on away numbers is not really the issue.
It's the "hit" that each club in the Championship will take, both on their income and expenditure.

I know that you can understand this but, you appear not to want to acknowledge the fact.

I've said on many other threads that it's great to have some of the expansion clubs on board BUT if, all we are doing is increasing costs, without getting some additional revenue, we are, largely, wasting our time.

However, IF there is significantly more income from sponsorship, say from French / Canadian TV or advertising then great, lets fill our collective boots.

Personally, we should have Toronto and possibly Toulouse in SL, where clubs are better placed to stand the additional costs and we should be re-negotiating the TV deal to reflect the greater "draw" of these clubs.
However, the current structure, which is certainly to remain, for now, doesn't really allow for this.


It's down to the clubs to increase home support and market better. Most clubs including super league are terrible at marketing their own teams.
scully = god wrote:
We have the worst fans in the league. FACT.
Re: championship 2018
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 10:45 am
wrencat1873 wrote:
Come on, there is one very obvious example but, the plan failed spectacularly.

I'm intrigued by this very obvious example too. Was it recent?
Re: championship 2018
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 11:08 am
Wellsy13 wrote:
I'm intrigued by this very obvious example too. Was it recent?


Does the word "iconic" mean anything to you :WHISTLE:
