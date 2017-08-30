WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - championship 2018

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace championship 2018

Post a reply
Re: championship 2018
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 2:39 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2037
wrencat1873 wrote:
Whether clubs should rely on away numbers is not really the issue.
It's the "hit" that each club in the Championship will take, both on their income and expenditure.

I know that you can understand this but, you appear not to want to acknowledge the fact.

I've said on many other threads that it's great to have some of the expansion clubs on board BUT if, all we are doing is increasing costs, without getting some additional revenue, we are, largely, wasting our time.

However, IF there is significantly more income from sponsorship, say from French / Canadian TV or advertising then great, lets fill our collective boots.

Personally, we should have Toronto and possibly Toulouse in SL, where clubs are better placed to stand the additional costs and we should be re-negotiating the TV deal to reflect the greater "draw" of these clubs.
However, the current structure, which is certainly to remain, for now, doesn't really allow for this.


How about clubs stop feeling sorry for themselves, stop relying on away fans/handouts, and go out and market their club & it's home matches properly, generate new revenue streams & even encourage new investment at board level.

There's a reason these clubs have been bobbing around with their heads just above water for so long, and that's because they're plodding along just as they have done for decades, relying on the same old fans & the same old sponsors.

RL has to rid itself of these attitudes and try and progress forward otherwise before too long, Sky will stop caring and we'll be left with nothing. If there are a few casualties along the way (and I hope there isn't) then so be it.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: championship 2018
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:48 pm
HXSparky User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1284
DGM wrote:
If a club has to rely on away fans coming through the gates in order to be financially viable, then they need to take a long, hard look at themselves.

This obsession with away fan numbers is a strange one amongst UK RL fans. Page 1 and it's a discussion on away fan numbers. Fks sake.


At the lower end of the Championship, away fans, even if only numbered in hundreds make a massive difference to their financials. Central funding for them is minimal, and most don't have "sugar daddy" directors propping them up.
Re: championship 2018
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 6:48 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5354
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
It makes for an interesting league next year and potentially a new dawn for RL in the northern hemisphere.
Mac out!
Re: championship 2018
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 7:08 am
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5551
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Bullseye wrote:
Even if Catalans stay up maybe average crowds in the Championship won't fall all that much because of the skewed effect of Toronto's home fixtures if they're getting 6-7k and rising? If Catalans come down they'll probably still bring in 4-5k for their home games.

Could be chaotic booking flights for the middle 8s. Getting part time players to take all that time off for 2 extra overseas away fixtures too may be a problem.


Not sure there will be a middle 8's next season - are there not rumblings of a restructure for the 2019 season
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Re: championship 2018
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 7:29 am
Fax Machine User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Sep 23, 2002 9:42 am
Posts: 3935
Location: Northowram
ColD wrote:
Not sure there will be a middle 8's next season - are there not rumblings of a restructure for the 2019 season


If so, they need to decide quickly during the closed season. We need to know what we are playing for at the beginning of the season although I suspect that, as usual, the RFL and SL will wait until 75% of the season has gone and then change the rules to fit their hidden agenda in order to assist their favoured teams and restrict the others.
Re: championship 2018
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 7:58 am
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5559
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Bullseye wrote:
Even if Catalans stay up maybe average crowds in the Championship won't fall all that much because of the skewed effect of Toronto's home fixtures if they're getting 6-7k and rising? If Catalans come down they'll probably still bring in 4-5k for their home games.

Could be chaotic booking flights for the middle 8s. Getting part time players to take all that time off for 2 extra overseas away fixtures too may be a problem.


It was a big problem for Barrow Raiders who had to play at Toronto twice this season, players were having to take 6 days holiday leave from there jobs on top of working visa problems.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
Re: championship 2018
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 8:34 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27136
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Fax Machine wrote:
If so, they need to decide quickly during the closed season. We need to know what we are playing for at the beginning of the season.


:CLAP: We do - because if not it leads to all sorts of rumour mongering and tinfoil hat wearing conspiracy theorists making stuff up.

Seriously though, it surely can't be beyond the wit of the clubs and RFL to agree some structures and stability for a few years can it? If every club knew where it stood you would get more chance to do proper long term planning (unheard of in RL).
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: championship 2018
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 1:10 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 981
Fax Machine wrote:
I suspect that, as usual, the RFL and SL will wait until 75% of the season has gone and then change the rules to fit their hidden agenda in order to assist their favoured teams and restrict the others.

When did this happen? Can you give some examples?
Re: championship 2018
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 3:52 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5354
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
They need to set there stall out now as teams will be preparing for next year. Some teams buy in and strengthen just before the 8's, if there is no 8's and its a straight P&R then teams will change there strategy. That's just one example.
Mac out!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AirlieJo, bramleyrhino, BRIXTON, DGM, Erik the not red, Fax Machine, JEAN CAPDOUZE, LyndsayGill, Roy Haggerty, RoyBoy29, Snowy, the artist, upthecats and 91 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,624,2001,63376,2034,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
10
- 20BRISBANE
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM