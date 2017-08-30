WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - championship 2018

Re: championship 2018
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 2:39 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
Whether clubs should rely on away numbers is not really the issue.
It's the "hit" that each club in the Championship will take, both on their income and expenditure.

I know that you can understand this but, you appear not to want to acknowledge the fact.

I've said on many other threads that it's great to have some of the expansion clubs on board BUT if, all we are doing is increasing costs, without getting some additional revenue, we are, largely, wasting our time.

However, IF there is significantly more income from sponsorship, say from French / Canadian TV or advertising then great, lets fill our collective boots.

Personally, we should have Toronto and possibly Toulouse in SL, where clubs are better placed to stand the additional costs and we should be re-negotiating the TV deal to reflect the greater "draw" of these clubs.
However, the current structure, which is certainly to remain, for now, doesn't really allow for this.


How about clubs stop feeling sorry for themselves, stop relying on away fans/handouts, and go out and market their club & it's home matches properly, generate new revenue streams & even encourage new investment at board level.

There's a reason these clubs have been bobbing around with their heads just above water for so long, and that's because they're plodding along just as they have done for decades, relying on the same old fans & the same old sponsors.

RL has to rid itself of these attitudes and try and progress forward otherwise before too long, Sky will stop caring and we'll be left with nothing. If there are a few casualties along the way (and I hope there isn't) then so be it.
Re: championship 2018
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:48 pm
DGM wrote:
If a club has to rely on away fans coming through the gates in order to be financially viable, then they need to take a long, hard look at themselves.

This obsession with away fan numbers is a strange one amongst UK RL fans. Page 1 and it's a discussion on away fan numbers. Fks sake.


At the lower end of the Championship, away fans, even if only numbered in hundreds make a massive difference to their financials. Central funding for them is minimal, and most don't have "sugar daddy" directors propping them up.
Re: championship 2018
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 6:48 am
It makes for an interesting league next year and potentially a new dawn for RL in the northern hemisphere.
Mac out!
