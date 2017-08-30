|
|
More global than super league
Toulouse
Catalans (likely)
Toronto
London
Sky will be loving owning the rights to the division but probably still wont show matches
|
|
Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:23 am
|
|
When did London move to another country?
|
|
Wed Aug 30, 2017 11:31 am
|
|
Willzay wrote:
When did London move to another country?
I think he means that LONDON are the capital of England but it does look good all the teams from abroad
|
|
Wed Aug 30, 2017 1:00 pm
|
|
Excellent. Maybe this will attract major sponsorship (after all we are told no major company is interested in small, northern towns). If it does, we may then have the spectacle of Super League clubs throwing matches in an attempt to get relegated! Knowing RL such a farce is entirely possible.
|
|
Wed Aug 30, 2017 1:19 pm
|
|
Dally wrote:
Excellent. Maybe this will attract major sponsorship (after all we are told no major company is interested in small, northern towns). If it does, we may then have the spectacle of Super League clubs throwing matches in an attempt to get relegated! Knowing RL such a farce is entirely possible.
That's quite funny 8.5/10
Seriously though, those 4 away fixtures will prove massively expensive for some of the clubs at the lower end of the Championship and of course, it will be 4 home games with very little away support.
Coupled with the likely loss of KR, who look like they may be promoted, I bet they (the Championship clubs) are really looking forward to the severe loss of revenue.
It could make the middle 8's a real logistical test as it's possible that those 4 clubs could all make the "qualifiers" next season.
|
|
Wed Aug 30, 2017 1:38 pm
|
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
That's quite funny 8.5/10
Seriously though, those 4 away fixtures will prove massively expensive for some of the clubs at the lower end of the Championship and of course, it will be 4 home games with very little away support.
Coupled with the likely loss of KR, who look like they may be promoted, I bet they (the Championship clubs) are really looking forward to the severe loss of revenue.
It could make the middle 8's a real logistical test as it's possible that those 4 clubs could all make the "qualifiers" next season.
Loss of Bradford aswell.
|
|
Wed Aug 30, 2017 1:44 pm
|
|
Even if Catalans stay up maybe average crowds in the Championship won't fall all that much because of the skewed effect of Toronto's home fixtures if they're getting 6-7k and rising? If Catalans come down they'll probably still bring in 4-5k for their home games.
Could be chaotic booking flights for the middle 8s. Getting part time players to take all that time off for 2 extra overseas away fixtures too may be a problem.
|
|
Wed Aug 30, 2017 1:52 pm
|
|
Bullseye wrote:
Even if Catalans stay up maybe average crowds in the Championship won't fall all that much because of the skewed effect of Toronto's home fixtures if they're getting 6-7k and rising? If Catalans come down they'll probably still bring in 4-5k for their home games.
Could be chaotic booking flights for the middle 8s. Getting part time players to take all that time off for 2 extra overseas away fixtures too may be a problem.
I agree about average attendances but, my comment was more to do with the lack of away support in those 3 or 4 fixtures and the loss of KR who generally travel away in numbers.
If you put the loss of away support and the additional travel/accommodation costs for the team + staff for the overseas trips, we are talking substantial numbers, especially for the smaller clubs at the lower end of the comp.
|
|
Wed Aug 30, 2017 2:15 pm
|
|
If a club has to rely on away fans coming through the gates in order to be financially viable, then they need to take a long, hard look at themselves.
This obsession with away fan numbers is a strange one amongst UK RL fans. Page 1 and it's a discussion on away fan numbers. Fks sake.
|
