Dally wrote: Excellent. Maybe this will attract major sponsorship (after all we are told no major company is interested in small, northern towns). If it does, we may then have the spectacle of Super League clubs throwing matches in an attempt to get relegated! Knowing RL such a farce is entirely possible.

That's quite funny 8.5/10Seriously though, those 4 away fixtures will prove massively expensive for some of the clubs at the lower end of the Championship and of course, it will be 4 home games with very little away support.Coupled with the likely loss of KR, who look like they may be promoted, I bet they (the Championship clubs) are really looking forward to the severe loss of revenue.It could make the middle 8's a real logistical test as it's possible that those 4 clubs could all make the "qualifiers" next season.