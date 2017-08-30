WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - championship 2018

championship 2018
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:17 am
hooligan27
Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 379
More global than super league

Toulouse
Catalans (likely)
Toronto
London

Sky will be loving owning the rights to the division but probably still wont show matches
Re: championship 2018
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:23 am
Willzay
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6576
When did London move to another country?
Re: championship 2018
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 11:31 am
cravenpark1
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2703
Location: live in gosport wos hull
Willzay wrote:
When did London move to another country?

I think he means that LONDON are the capital of England but it does look good all the teams from abroad :wink:
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Re: championship 2018
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 1:00 pm
Dally
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14483
hooligan27 wrote:
Excellent. Maybe this will attract major sponsorship (after all we are told no major company is interested in small, northern towns). If it does, we may then have the spectacle of Super League clubs throwing matches in an attempt to get relegated! Knowing RL such a farce is entirely possible.
Re: championship 2018
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 1:19 pm
wrencat1873
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8457
That's quite funny 8.5/10 :lol: :lol:

Seriously though, those 4 away fixtures will prove massively expensive for some of the clubs at the lower end of the Championship and of course, it will be 4 home games with very little away support.
Coupled with the likely loss of KR, who look like they may be promoted, I bet they (the Championship clubs) are really looking forward to the severe loss of revenue.

It could make the middle 8's a real logistical test as it's possible that those 4 clubs could all make the "qualifiers" next season.
Re: championship 2018
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 1:38 pm
SmokeyTA
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22710
Seriously though, those 4 away fixtures will prove massively expensive for some of the clubs at the lower end of the Championship and of course, it will be 4 home games with very little away support.
Coupled with the likely loss of KR, who look like they may be promoted, I bet they (the Championship clubs) are really looking forward to the severe loss of revenue.

It could make the middle 8's a real logistical test as it's possible that those 4 clubs could all make the "qualifiers" next season.

Loss of Bradford aswell.
Re: championship 2018
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 1:44 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27126
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Even if Catalans stay up maybe average crowds in the Championship won't fall all that much because of the skewed effect of Toronto's home fixtures if they're getting 6-7k and rising? If Catalans come down they'll probably still bring in 4-5k for their home games.

Could be chaotic booking flights for the middle 8s. Getting part time players to take all that time off for 2 extra overseas away fixtures too may be a problem.
Re: championship 2018
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 1:52 pm
wrencat1873
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8457
I agree about average attendances but, my comment was more to do with the lack of away support in those 3 or 4 fixtures and the loss of KR who generally travel away in numbers.
If you put the loss of away support and the additional travel/accommodation costs for the team + staff for the overseas trips, we are talking substantial numbers, especially for the smaller clubs at the lower end of the comp.
Re: championship 2018
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 2:15 pm
DGM
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2036
If a club has to rely on away fans coming through the gates in order to be financially viable, then they need to take a long, hard look at themselves.

This obsession with away fan numbers is a strange one amongst UK RL fans. Page 1 and it's a discussion on away fan numbers. Fks sake.
