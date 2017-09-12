Greg Florimos Boots wrote:

I agree with that. It also the same idea that Bradford took half of our fans that also bores me to tears. At the same time if Bradford did steal any of our fans we had the same resources as them so we would have nobody to blame but ourselves if that did happen to be true. Crowds were already dropping even when we did finish 3rd and have steadily declined since despite us having some success. It probably does not help that as good a stadium we are lucky to play in, it is an absolutely awful ground for atmosphere unless it is at least half full which at the moment there is no danger of.