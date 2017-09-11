Norman Bates wrote:
Nigel Wood's one man campaign to destroy 'Fax, starting with naming us the Blue Sox, I rest my case.
That pitiful nickname did more harm to our club than most people realise. At the time i had a right old rant about it (think DR) but to no avail. It was 'only a nickname and marketing tool but was disastrous. If anyone with half a brain had thought up something worse to market a rugby league club they couldn't picked owt as bad. It made us literally, and quite rightly, a laughing stock.