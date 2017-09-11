I am going to be controversial here, but I don’t think the Bluesox name was as bad as people make out. I think we use it as an excuse for everything else that went wrong with the club. Yes we had the odd joke thrown our way (but so does Bulls**t, the Whinos, the Worriers), but the thing about the name was everybody knew which team it belonged to and that was the idea behind it. Most fans actually took to it, we could chant the name, more than most clubs did with theirs. The fact that commentators still (accidentally) refer to us as the Bluesox so many years after we got rid probably tells you that it was actually quite a strong brand. Had we been successful on the field then I’m pretty certain we wouldn’t have had such an issue with it (we certainly didn’t in 1998 when we finished 3rd) and it wasn’t the name that caused our demise, moving from Thrum Hall was the main catalyst for this.