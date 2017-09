HXSparky wrote:

We're not reliant on away support, although it's good to get a few more pennies into the bank when the likes of Bradford or HKR come to town. The main problem for the likes of Fax next year is having (possibly/probably) 3 games in another country (Toulouse, Catalans and Toronto), plus a trip down to London. Tough on players who have other jobs, tough on supporters who like to go to every game, and probably tough from a financial perspective unless the RFL are covering all the expenses for those away games.



...other than that, games against teams with next to zero away support can be a bit of a damp squib. Unless the home team really puts on a performance, the lack of an away team support to generate some atmosphere can result in games feeling very flat. We've played fantastic against some teams, put 40 points past them, but walked out of the ground feeling deflated - for sport to be enjoyable you need a good opponent, and either a massive home crowd or less numbers but with some friendly and noisy rivalry between them.