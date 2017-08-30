WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition London Away

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition London Away
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:01 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6666
Location: Home sweet home
a - 1700
b - laarndan 12 wire 42
c - young declan
d - 9 mins
e - young declan
f - 9

g
hullkr by 14
cats by 10
leigh by 12
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition London Away
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:03 pm
CW8 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 822
a) Crowd (Trailfinders Sports Ground Capacity 3,020): 1,690
b) Score and Winning team: London 10 - 48 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): lineham
d) Time of first try: 7 mis
e) Last try (any team, player not time): lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9

g) Featherstone v Hull KR (Sunday) Hull KR by 26
Halifax v Catalans (Sunday) Catalans by 34
Leigh v Widnes (Sunday) widnes by 16
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition London Away
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 4:30 am
Old Man John Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed May 10, 2006 10:30 pm
Posts: 92
Location: One foot in the grave
a) Crowd (Trailfinders Sports Ground Capacity 3,020): 1,150
b) Score and Winning team: London 10 v 32 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 9 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Peta Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5

g) Featherstone v Hull KR (Sunday) Hull KR by 8
Halifax v Catalans (Sunday) Catalans by 14
Leigh v Widnes (Sunday) Leigh by 8
Gerrum on side ref
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition London Away
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:04 pm
Rugby Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 01, 2004 5:59 pm
Posts: 2037
a) Crowd (Trailfinders Sports Ground Capacity 3,020): 1,300
b) Score and Winning team: London 10 - 30 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 4 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Featherstone v Hull KR (Sunday): Hull KR by 12
Halifax v Catalans (Sunday): Catalans by 10
Leigh v Widnes (Sunday): Leigh by 10
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition London Away
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:13 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3388
Location: warrington
A: 965
B: London 10-36 Wire
C: Atkins
D: 9 mins
E: Hughes
F: 8
G:
HKR by 16
Catalan by 14
Widnes by 10
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition London Away
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 3:15 pm
Bobby_Peru User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1855
Location: Just turning your corner now
a) Crowd (Trailfinders Sports Ground Capacity 3,020): 1,150
b) Score and Winning team: London 12 v 28 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Featherstone v Hull KR (Sunday) Hull KR by 16
Halifax v Catalans (Sunday) Catalans by 10
Leigh v Widnes (Sunday) Leigh by 10
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition London Away
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 4:31 pm
Hatfield Town Wire Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 406
1 275
London 10 wire 36
Huki
6
Huki
7
Hkr by 16
Cats by 16
Leigh by 6
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition London Away
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 7:25 pm
Hicks Is A God User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 25, 2011 10:19 pm
Posts: 476
Location: Born in the Wire, now live in the town of the Spire
a) Crowd (Trailfinders Sports Ground Capacity 3,020): 1,265
b) Score and Winning team: London 12 v 36 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 3 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Russell
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Featherstone v Hull KR (Sunday) Hull KR by 14
Halifax v Catalans (Sunday) Catalans by 20
Leigh v Widnes (Sunday) Leigh by 8
Lupus Non Mordet Lupum!!
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition London Away
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 8:23 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2755
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
a) Crowd (Trailfinders Sports Ground Capacity 3,020): 1,290
b) Score and Winning team: London 12 - 32 Warrington
c) First, try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of the first try: 5 Mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Featherstone v Hull KR (Sunday): Hull KR by 16
Halifax v Catalans (Sunday): Catalans by 8
Leigh v Widnes (Sunday): Leigh by 6
