a) Crowd (Trailfinders Sports Ground Capacity 3,020): 1,290
b) Score and Winning team: London 12 - 32 Warrington
c) First, try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of the first try: 5 Mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Featherstone v Hull KR (Sunday): Hull KR by 16
Halifax v Catalans (Sunday): Catalans by 8
Leigh v Widnes (Sunday): Leigh by 6
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, CW8, easyWire, getdownmonkeyman, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, rchick, Wolf Hall, wolfie wales and 185 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves