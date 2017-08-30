WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition London Away

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition London Away
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:01 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6666
Location: Home sweet home
a - 1700
b - laarndan 12 wire 42
c - young declan
d - 9 mins
e - young declan
f - 9

g
hullkr by 14
cats by 10
leigh by 12
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition London Away
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:03 pm
CW8 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 822
a) Crowd (Trailfinders Sports Ground Capacity 3,020): 1,690
b) Score and Winning team: London 10 - 48 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): lineham
d) Time of first try: 7 mis
e) Last try (any team, player not time): lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9

g) Featherstone v Hull KR (Sunday) Hull KR by 26
Halifax v Catalans (Sunday) Catalans by 34
Leigh v Widnes (Sunday) widnes by 16
