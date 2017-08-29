WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition London Away

WIRE YED Prediction Competition London Away
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 7:31 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3117
Location: Stuck in 1982
Cor blimey Mary Poppins, how much excitement can one city take as the Challenge Cup Final is backed up in RL terms by Wires visit to 'that there' London?

Good luck me ol' cock sparras

a) Crowd (Trailfinders Sports Ground Capacity 3,020):
b) Score and Winning team: London 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) Featherstone v Hull KR (Sunday)
Halifax v Catalans (Sunday)
Leigh v Widnes (Sunday)
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition London Away
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:43 pm
matt6169 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 24, 2009 2:01 pm
Posts: 811
Location: Warrington
a) Crowd (Trailfinders Sports Ground Capacity 3,020): 1321
b) Score and Winning team: London 20 v 10 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 8
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Featherstone v Hull KR (Sunday) Hull KR by 14
Halifax v Catalans (Sunday) Cataln by 8
Leigh v Widnes (Sunday) Leigh by 14
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition London Away
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:40 pm
ScouseWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 13, 2011 12:03 pm
Posts: 428
Location: The Top 8
a) Crowd (Trailfinders Sports Ground Capacity 3,020): 1,111
b) Score and Winning team: London 16 v 24 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 9 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Featherstone v Hull KR (Sunday) Hull KR by 16
Halifax v Catalans (Sunday) Catalans by 6
Leigh v Widnes (Sunday) Leigh by 10
The Wire and Tranmere Rovers you can't go wrong
Rogues Gallery wrote:

A very good friend of mine always uses this line.

"If Saints were playing for my life, I'd still want them to lose"

