hull2524 wrote:

i dont mind him having a joke, but he knew he was on the television, am sorry but it doesn't look good when we are trying to promote our game, I would imagine he had a free ticket and was there on some sort of ambassador of the game , as I said on the other side of the coin we had Ellery handley, that's how to handle a big occasion and be dignified, anyway its done now, just hope he doesn't get any more invites,