Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26289
Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:11 pm
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4767
I do as it doesn't look good,
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:19 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26289
hull2524 wrote:
I do as it doesn't look good,
Each to their own but personally I couldn't give a shoite. He's always been a wierdo fugwit
Wed Aug 30, 2017 5:20 am
Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 12:43 pm
Posts: 562
Fields of Fire wrote:
Waving his arms around while the trophy was being presented is acceptable then? No one else did it so why did he have to?
Yes if that is how he wants to behave and be portrayed.
It has no bearing on our lives, the achievement of the team or the feeling of joy enjoyed by everyone connected to the club.
It was a few seconds of horseplay in my eyes and no issue that causes some to get their knickers in a twist over.
Wed Aug 30, 2017 7:49 am
Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm
Posts: 528
Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
Bombed Out wrote:
Yes if that is how he wants to behave and be portrayed.
It has no bearing on our lives, the achievement of the team or the feeling of joy enjoyed by everyone connected to the club.
It was a few seconds of horseplay in my eyes and no issue that causes some to get their knickers in a twist over.
Well if you think that then fine, in my opinion it was unprofessional he shouldn't have done it.
Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:12 am
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4767
It has certainly no bearing on my life. And no knicker twisting. All I was asking was peoples opinions on it. Some it didn't bother some it did. I still think it didn't look good on national television with a worldwide audience when he's supposed to be an ambassador of the game. Anyway when we lift the cup next year hopefully he won't be there
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Thu Aug 31, 2017 11:39 am
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6063
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
hull2524 wrote:
i dont mind him having a joke, but he knew he was on the television, am sorry but it doesn't look good when we are trying to promote our game, I would imagine he had a free ticket and was there on some sort of ambassador of the game , as I said on the other side of the coin we had Ellery handley, that's how to handle a big occasion and be dignified, anyway its done now, just hope he doesn't get any more invites,
Seeing as he's immortalised on the statue outside i would guess he can come and go as he pleases
The referee's indecision is final
Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:40 pm
Joined: Thu Feb 13, 2003 9:48 am
Posts: 1191
Location: Rodley, West Riding
hull2524 wrote:
Whats peoples opinions on offiah using cut throat gestures as we lifted the cup? thought it was bang out of order and didn't look good on national television, totally at odds with Ellery handley who imo was a credit to himself and rugby league
Looked to me like he was wafting his hand to get some air.
Australia bound in February 2018. #COYH #AussieTour2018
Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:42 am
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1604
hull2524 wrote:
i dont mind him having a joke, but he knew he was on the television, am sorry but it doesn't look good when we are trying to promote our game, I would imagine he had a free ticket and was there on some sort of ambassador of the game , as I said on the other side of the coin we had Ellery handley, that's how to handle a big occasion and be dignified, anyway its done now, just hope he doesn't get any more invites,
who is Ellery Handley.
