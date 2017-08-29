WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Offiah

Offiah
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 4:47 pm
hull2524
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009
Posts: 4757
Whats peoples opinions on offiah using cut throat gestures as we lifted the cup? thought it was bang out of order and didn't look good on national television, totally at odds with Ellery handley who imo was a credit to himself and rugby league
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Re: Offiah
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 4:58 pm
joetwizzy
Joined: Fri Jul 20, 2007
Posts: 1260
Location: We all know west is best
Didn't notice it.. just had a look. Not really bothered. A bit of a light hearted joke I think.
Re: Offiah
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 5:03 pm
Carlotti
Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2005
Posts: 574
He obviously played for Wigan and wanted them to win,he was only having a laugh,no malice it.
Re: Offiah
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 5:18 pm
ComeOnYouUll
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003
Posts: 17477
He's responded on Twitter to questions about this

@martinoffiah
My private joke with @MarkRegan at Wembley which had nothing to do with Hull has upset people. That's a leap lol Anyway Congrats Hull FC
You are free to deduce imply infer or creat any storyline that suits. Hull won be happy
I could let you in on the joke but that would be telling tales and I might get somebody into trouble.. it was funny though


It was probably unwise given that he was presumably a guest of the RFL. Maybe too much free beer.
Re: Offiah
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 6:02 pm
Fields of Fire
Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013
Posts: 515
Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
Why couldn't he just stand there and and act like a professional sportsperson and do his "joke" after the presentation.
Re: Offiah
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 7:13 pm
Bombed Out
Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012
Posts: 561
Fields of Fire wrote:
Why couldn't he just stand there and and act like a professional sportsperson and do his "joke" after the presentation.


And why does it actually matter?
It's no big deal can't believe people are making it into such an issue and looking for something that isn't there.
Re: Offiah
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 7:38 pm
Shifty Cat
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009
Posts: 3959
Tbh at first I couldn't make out what he was doing, it kinda looked like that thing rappers etc do, wiping dirt off of your shoulders, which if I'm down with the kids enough means basically, no big deal. But then it became clear he was doing the cut throat sign, which was frankly bizarre, especially the timing of it. I just thought in the end , he's had far too much Shandy.
Re: Offiah
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 7:46 pm
Fields of Fire
Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013
Posts: 515
Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
Bombed Out wrote:
And why does it actually matter?
It's no big deal can't believe people are making it into such an issue and looking for something that isn't there.


Waving his arms around while the trophy was being presented is acceptable then? No one else did it so why did he have to?
Re: Offiah
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 7:53 pm
Sheldon
Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006
Posts: 22114
Location: London
I think he deserves to die, it's the worst thing that's happened this week.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, al283, barton baird, Bombed Out, Dave K., Fields of Fire, Hasbag, K-Diddy, oooh Gravy!, Psyrax64, Punos, rodney_trotter, Rugby Raider, Sheldon, Shifty Cat, skoot, taxi4stevesmith, themightynortherner, threepennystander, Uppo58, x teacher and 297 guests

