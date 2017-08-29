Whats peoples opinions on offiah using cut throat gestures as we lifted the cup? thought it was bang out of order and didn't look good on national television, totally at odds with Ellery handley who imo was a credit to himself and rugby league
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
@martinoffiah My private joke with @MarkRegan at Wembley which had nothing to do with Hull has upset people. That's a leap lol Anyway Congrats Hull FC You are free to deduce imply infer or creat any storyline that suits. Hull won be happy I could let you in on the joke but that would be telling tales and I might get somebody into trouble.. it was funny though
It was probably unwise given that he was presumably a guest of the RFL. Maybe too much free beer.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.