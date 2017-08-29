WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Offiah

Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 4:47 pm
Whats peoples opinions on offiah using cut throat gestures as we lifted the cup? thought it was bang out of order and didn't look good on national television, totally at odds with Ellery handley who imo was a credit to himself and rugby league
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 4:58 pm
Didn't notice it.. just had a look. Not really bothered. A bit of a light hearted joke I think.
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 5:03 pm
He obviously played for Wigan and wanted them to win,he was only having a laugh,no malice it.

