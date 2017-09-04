nadera78 wrote:

Much, much closer than I expected. Warrington's defence was pretty poor, certainly for a club of their stature, but we played well for large parts of the game. 1-17 worked hard and really gave it to Wire.



Everyone knows we need more impact off the bench, to supplement the work Eddie and Mark do up front. The trouble is finding someone for the right money, right motivation and desire to live in London. And a strike centre over on the right would be helpful. I also think some of our players really need to bulk up - Walker is a prime example; great ball runner but at least a stone underweight. When SL teams get on a roll we get pushed back too easily and give up ground as a result.



Overall it was a good night, and I took a couple of newbies along who enjoyed themselves.